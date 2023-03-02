The chat show host will be welcoming some of the biggest stars in entertainment to the stage this weekend.

Joe Lycett will be one of the stars making an appearance at the Graham Norton Variety Show.

Traditionally held annually in the Canadian city of Montreal since 1983, the Just For Laughs comedy festival is spreading its wings this year and heading for London.

Taking place over four days, it will have everything from intimate club shows to enormous arena gigs - along with podcast recordings, ‘In Conversation’ events, cast panels and plenty more.

One of the headline events that has got people talking is Graham Norton’s return to live comedy - he first broke through at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe before landing the BBC chat show in 2007 for which he is now best known.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When and where is the Graham Norton Variety Show taking place?

The Graham Norton Variety Show is taking place at London’s O2 venue on Friday, March 4, from 5pm.

Who is taking part?

Graham Norton will be introducing performances from a mixture of entertainers.

From the world of comedy, Joe Lycett, Katherine Ryan and Phil Wang will be providing the laughs.

Music will come from Eurovision star and all-round nice guy Sam Ryder, and there will be glamour courtesy of RuPaul's Drag Race winners Bianca Del Rio and Danny Beard.

Strictly Come Dancing star Jayde Adams will also be joining the fun, while there may be a few other surprise guests.

How can I get a ticket?

Tickets are still available here.

They are priced from £53 to £147 depending on the seat you choose.

Can I watch the Graham Norton Variety Show on television?