There’s no shortage of star power on the BBC’s flagship chat show this week.

Graham Norton will have another star-studded sofa this Friday.

The Graham Norton Show has been running since 2007, welcoming some of the world’s most famous faces to enjoy a chat and a drink with the genial host.

Each week sees the biggest names from the worlds of film, television, music and comedy reveal what they are currently working on and regale the live studio audience with showbiz anecdotes

Add in a musical perfomance, Norton’s oft-risque monologue, and the infamous red chair where audience members attenpt to tell their own tales, and you have the perfect Friday night television programme.

Here’s who’s appearing on this week’s episode, to be broadcast on BBC1 on Friday, February 24, at 10.40pm.

Dame Helen Mirren

Dame Helen Mirren wil be on the show talking about her new film ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’.

Dame Helen is one of the most celebrated actors in history, being the only the only performer to have won the so-called Triple Crown of Acting in both the USA and UK – lifting an Academy Award, a BAFTA Film Award, a Tony Award a Laurence Olivier Award, three BAFTA Television Awards, four Primetime Emmy Awards and a Children's and Family Emmy Award.

Her big break came with a lead role ‘Antony and Cleopatra’ at the National Youth Theatre in 1965, which led to her joining the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Film and television success quickly followed, with big screen outing in the likes of ‘The Madness of King George’, ‘Gosford Park’, ‘The Last Station’, ‘The Long Good Friday’, ‘Cal’ (which saw her win the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress), ‘The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover’, ‘Calendar Girls’, ‘Hitchcock’, ‘The Hundred-Foot Journey’, ‘Red’, and the ‘Fast & Furious’ film franchise.

On television she is best known for playing DCI Jane Tennison in ‘Prime Suspect’, which saw her win three consecutive BAFTA Awards for Best Actress.

Dame Helen is the only person to have played both Queen Elizabeth I and Queen Elizabeth II onscreen – in the television series ‘Elizabeth I’ and the film ‘The Queen’ respectively. She returned to the role of Elizabeth II in stage play ‘The Audience’, for which she won a Tony and an Olivier Award.

She was made a Dame in the Queen's 2003 Birthday Honours list.

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose will be on the show talking about the new series of Star Wars spinoff ‘The Mandalorian’.

DeBose is a multi-award winning actress, dancer, and singer who has been nominated for a Tony, and won an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, a Golden Globe Award and was named as one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world.

Her career started on American television talent competition ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ and quickly graduated to Broadway with a number of roles, most famously as The Bullet in the original production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's smash hit hip hop musical ‘Hamilton’. A Tony nomination followed for playing Disco Donna in ‘Summer: The Donna Summer Musical’.

On the small screen she appeared in the Netflix musical ‘The Prom’ and the Apple TV+ musical comedy series ‘Schmigadoon!’, before global fame arrived courtesy of her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg's musical ‘West Side Story’.

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal will also be on the couch talking about the new series of Star Wars spinoff ‘The Mandalorian’.

Born in Chile, Pedro Pascal was a jobbing television actor before shooting to fame for the role of Oberyn Martell in fantasy televison series ‘Game of Thrones’.

Another eye-catching role as Javier Peña in the Netflix crime series ‘Narcos’ followed, before he won the role of the title character in the Disney+ Star Wars series ‘The Mandalorian’.

This year he has starred in another smash hit show – HBO zombie series ‘The Last of Us’.

On the bog screen he has appeared a number of films including ‘The Adjustment Bureau’, ‘The Great Wall’, ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’, ‘The Equalizer 2’, ‘Triple Frontier’, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, and ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’.

Freya Ridings

Freya Ridings will be on the show singing her new single ‘Weekends’.

Ridings forst found fame in 2017 with her ballad ‘Lost Without You’ which hit the UK Top 10.

EP Y’ou Mean the World to Me’ followed two years later, then a debut self-titled album that included international hit single ‘Castles’.