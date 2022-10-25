This year Glastonbury ticket holders – who sold out the festival in just 30 minutes – were treated to headline sets from Sir Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish.

Tickets for the 2023 event, returning to Worth Farm on June 21-25, will be going on sale on Sunday, November 6, at 9am here. To be in with a chance you must register on the Glastonbury site, including submitting a photo, by October 31. You can do so here.

Last time over 2.4million people applied for the 200,000 tickets so it’s sure to be competitive, even with the price of tickets soaring from £270 to £340 – and that’s before any of the acts have even been confirmed.

The complete line-up isn’t usually announced until the end of May, but a handful of big acts are typically revealed earlier.

To whet your appetite, here are the 10 acts that are the bookie’s favourites to fill one of the three headline slots on the Pyramid Stage.

1. Arctic Monkeys The Arctic Monkeys are red hot favourites to take up one of the Worthy Farm headline sports - with odds of just 1/10 making them pretty much a certainty with the bookies. They have a new critically-acclaimed album out with 'The Car' and have already announced a series of huge 2013 UK gigs, including a sold out date at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park. It would be the third time Alex Turner's band have headlined the festival.

2. Sir Elton John It's a remarkable fact that Sir Elton John has never played Glastonbury, saying in 2016 that he "had never been invited". The Rocket Man is currently on a farewell global tour and has odds of just 4/9 to add the festival to his schedule.

3. Guns N´ Roses They've have a checkered career with break-ups and fallings-out, but Guns N' Roses are back touring with a classic lineup including Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan and Dizzy Reed. Reviews from the live shows have been mixed but they are priced at just 1/2 to headline Glastonbury for the first time. Scottish fans will hope they'll also reschedule the Glasgow Green gig they cancelled at the last minute earlier this year.

4. Taylor Swift Priced at 2/1 for Glasto, Taylor Swift has already teased a UK tour next year in support of her latest critically-acclaimed album 'Midnights'. Arguably the biggest pop star in the world, she last played the UK in 2016 after releasing her 'Reputation' album. Since then she's also released three other beloved albums - 'Lover', 'Folklore' and 'Evermore' - so coming up with a setlist will be a challenge.