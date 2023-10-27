Glastonbury 2024: Ticket sale date, prices, and how to buy - as well as rumoured headline acts

Although next year’s Glastonbury isn’t until June, tickets will go on sale soon. If you’re keen to attend, here’s everything you need to know.

It’s cold, dark and a bit dreich so there’s no doubt that summer music festival season is over for another year. But for those who want to attend Glastonbury, the UK’s biggest music and arts festival, you’ll soon be able to get your hands on tickets.

What is Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts?

While not the oldest UK festival (that accolade goes to the Isle of Wight festival) Glastonbury has been rocking Somerset since 1970. Originally called Pilton Pop, Folk and Blues Festival, it opened the day after Jimi Hendrix died. It’s hard to believe, but it wasn’t an overnight success. Located on a dairy farm, the first festival was attended by 1,500 people, tickets were £1, and this included free camping and free milk. Now it is attended by over 200,000 people with tickets in the region of £300, which includes camping but no free milk. Every fifth year is a fallow year, but since the covid lockdowns and restrictions, it’s not expected there will be a fallow year for a while yet.

Festivalgoers watch US legend Diana Ross perform on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury festival near the village of Pilton in Somerset, south-west England, on June 26, 2022.

When is Glastonbury 2024?

The dates for Glastonbury 2024 are 26-30 June 2024. The festival is usually around the longest day - midsummer.

Where is Glastonbury festival held?

It’s still held on Worthy Farm in Somerset. Those attending are encouraged to do so via public transport where possible, which over a third of ticket holders tend to do.

When are Glastonbury tickets on sale?

It may seem like a long time in the future but you’ll need to be quick if you want to try and get your hands on some tickets. They go on sale on Sunday 5 November at 9am, with general admission and coach tickets going on sale at 6pm on Thursday 2 November.

How much are Glastonbury tickets?

Tickets for the 2024 festival are £355 plus a £5 booking fee. £75 of this (plus a coach fare if booking a ticket and coach ticket) is payable if you’re successful getting tickets in November. Then the balance is due in the first week in April 2024.

How to buy Glastonbury festival tickets

First of all you need to register. This has been set up to stop ticket touts and requires you to set up an account, with a picture of yourself, in order to generate a personalised registration code that you’ll need to buy tickets. Tickets are non transferable and resale is strictly prohibited and will result in the cancellation of your tickets. While you can’t transfer tickets, you can buy for other people (in fact you may have more luck teaming up with friends and all logging on to buy), you just need their registration code and postcode. Tickets will be sold exclusively at glastonbury.seetickets.com. A huge number of people try to get tickets every year so it’s a bit of a draw, but it’s well worth trying.

Rumoured headline acts for Glastonbury 2024

This year the festival was criticised for the lack of female headline acts and recently, Emily Eavis (who runs the festival, which was set up by her father Michael Eavis) said that she’d been contacted by the representatives of a ‘really big American star’, sparking rumours that Madonna could headline in June. Speaking on the BBC's Sidetracked with Annie and Nick podcast, Emily said the ‘legends’ Sunday afternoon slot had been filled by a female artist.

Other artists rumoured to play in 2024 are: Rihanna, Harry Styles, Foo Fighters, Blink 182, Liam Gallagher, Dua Lipa and Sam Fender. This year’s Sunday headline slot saw a record number of people watch Elton John play his last UK show.