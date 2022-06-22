Glastonbury is back this weekend – with arguably the world’s most famous music festival celebrating its 50th anniversary after two enforced fallow years due to the global pandemic.

This year’s event will attract an impressive 210,000 music fans to Worthy Farm, but that still leaves more than two million people who tried to get a ticket but failed.

Luckily for those who missed out, many of the highlights of Glastonbury will be broadcast on television and, if you see an act that you particularly like, there’s every chance they’ll be playing Scotland in the coming months.

Sadly you’re too late for the likes of Billy Eillish, The Pet Shop Boys, The Avalanches, Lorde and Phoebe Bridgers, who have already played Scotland this year – but there are plenty of others you can bag tickets for.

Here’s who you can see, where they’ll be playing, and when.

Sam Fender (Main Stage, Friday) will be playing Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival on Friday, July 8.

Rufus Wainwright (Main Stage, Friday) will be playing the Kelvingrove Bandstand on Saturday, July 30.

Wolf Alice (Main Stage, Friday), will be playing Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival on Sunday, July 10.

Haim (Main Stage, Saturday), will be playing Glasgow’s Hydro on Thursday, July 14.

Easy Life (Main Stage, Saturday) will be playing Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival on Sunday, July 10.

Kendrick Lamar (Main Stage, Sunday) will be playing Glasgow’s Hydro on Wednesday, November 2.

Elbow (Main Stage, Sunday) are playing Edinburgh Castle on Friday, June 15.

Foals (Other Stage, Friday) are playing Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival on Satuday, July 9.

St Vincent (Other Stage, Friday), plays Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on Tuesday, June 28.

The Libertines (Other Stage, Friday) play the O2 Academy Edinburgh on Monday, August 8.

Years & Years (Other Stage, Sunday) play Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival on Saturday, July 9.

Fontaines DC (Other Stage, Sunday) play Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival on Saturday, July 9, followed by Glasgow’s O2 Academy on November 17 and 18, and Edinburgh's O2 Academy on November 28.

Sea Girls (Other Stage, Sunday) play Glasgow’s O2 Academy on Saturday, November 19.

Kojey Radical (Other Stage, Sunday) plays Glasgow’s SWG3 on Wednesday, November 2.

Little Simz (West Holts Stage, Friday) plays Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre on Sunday, August 28.

Bonobo (West Holts Stage, Friday) plays Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre on Saturday, August 27.

Caribou (West Holts Stage, Saturday) plays Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre on Saturday, August 27.

Leon Bridges (West Holts Stage, Saturday) plays Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on Monday, June 27.

Bicep (West Holts Stage, Sunday) play Glasgow’s Sub Club on Friday, August 19.

Primal Scream (John Peel Stage, Friday) play Glasgow’s Queen's Park Recreation Ground on Friday, July 1, and Saturday, July 2.

The Jesus and Mary Chain (John Peel Stage, Friday) play Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Bandstand on Friday, August 12.

Sigrid (John Peel Stage, Friday) plays Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on Tuesday, November 8.

Beabadoobee (John Peel Stage, Saturday) plays TRNSMT on Friday, July 8, and the Glasgow Barrowlands on Saturday, October 15.

Self Esteem (John Peel Stage, Saturday) will be playing Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival on Saturday, July 9.

Clairo (John Peel Stage, Sunday) will play Glasgow’s 02 Academy on Sunday, October 2.

Sports Team (John Peel Stage, Sunday) will play the Glasgow Barrowlands on Wednesday, October 12.

Just Mustard (John Peel Stage, Sunday) will play Glasgow’s Broadcast on Friday, September 23.

Wet Leg (Park Stage, Friday) play Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival on Saturday, July 9, the Glasgow’s SWG3 on Thursday, November 17.

Gabriels (Park Stage, Saturday) play Edinburgh’s Princes Street Gardens on Monday, August 8.

Cate Le Bon (Park Stage, Sunday) plays Edinburgh’s Summerhall on Wednesday, August 17.

Yard Act (Left Field, Saturday) play Edinburgh’s Caves on Thursday, July 28, then Glasgow’s QMU on Tuesday, November 22.