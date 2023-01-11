Glasgow International Comedy Festival: Judy Murray, Frankie Boyle, Stewart Lee, Paul Riley and Kaye Adams to appear

Judy Murray is to appear alongside stars like Frankie Boyle, Stewart Lee, Rich Hall, Jason Byrne Fern Brady and Susie McCabe in the line-up for the Glasgow International Comedy Festival when the event returns in the spring.

Organisers have revealed that more than 370 events will be staged across 37 venues in the festival, which will culminate with the presentation of a new “Spirit of Glasgow” honour named after comedy legend Sir Billy Connolly.Still Game star Paul Riley, broadcaster Kaye Adams, TikTok star Paul Black and Father Ted favourite Ardal O’Hanlon will all be appearing in the 19-day festival in March.

Murray will be appearing with comic Chris Forbes, who has gone viral with his videos posing as Duncan, the fictional brother of Andy and Jamie Murray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gilded Balloon has joined forces with the operators of The Stand comedy clubs in Edinburgh and Glasgow and production company Illicit Still to revive the festival.

Judy Murray will be appearing in this year's Glasgow International Comedy Festival. Picture: Karl Bridgeman

It had previously been run by the Scottish Comedy Agency, a sister company of Salt 'n' Sauce Promotions, operators of The Stand. The 2022 festival went ahead with a scaled-backed programme of more than 120 events, which attracted an audience of more than 20,000.

Other Scottish comics in this year's line-up include Jim Smith, Marjolein Robertson, Craig Hill, Fred MacAulay and Connor Burns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival director Krist MacDonald, who took over the running of the event last year, said: ““Seeing the range of talent that 2023’s festival has to offer fills me with pride and cements in my mind that Glasgow really is the funniest city in the world.

“The festival is a major event for the city, showcasing homegrown talent, nurturing the next generation and bringing much loved names to the city - and the programme really does rise to create a truly special occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frankie Boyle will be apearing at this year's Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

“There is no audience like a Glasgow audience, and whether you are from Glasgow or beyond, you will not want to miss out on being a part of it. There is something for everyone’s tastes.”

Annette Christie, chair of Glasgow Life, one of the main backers of the festival, said: “The Glasgow International Comedy Festival is always a much-anticipated and renowned highlight of our city’s vibrant events calendar and it’s been wonderful to see it grow over the years to become a star of the worldwide comedy stage.

“The extensive, dynamic programme this year’s festival offers – featuring performances by outstanding comedians, both established and emerging – looks set to draw and delight a diverse range of audiences from near and far.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone attending or taking part in what, I’ve no doubt, will be a superbly entertaining event.”

The new Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award, which will be decided by an independent judging panel, has been instigated by Gilded Balloon founder Karen Koren and endorsed by the comedy legend himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the award was announced last year, he said: “Glasgow defies description. Many great men and women have tried to describe its spirit and failed miserably.