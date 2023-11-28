Former Edinburgh International Film Festival and Filmhouse chief bounces back with top Scottish sports job

The man who was in charge of the Edinburgh International Film Festival and the Filmhouse cinemas when his arts charity collapsed has landed a new job - heading a leading Scottish sports organisation.

Ken Hay, who was chief executive of the Centre for the Moving Image (CMI) before it went into administration last autumn, has re-emerged as the new figurehead of Netball Scotland.

The governing body’s board, which has appointed Mr Hay as interim chief executive for the next year, praised Mr Hay’s “strategic vision,” “entrepreneurial approach” and “proven track record in leadership” as it unveiled him in the top job.

Ken Hay on the Edinburgh International Film Festival red carpet outside the Filmhouse cinema with former producer Holly Daniel and former head of development Juliet Tweedie in 2021.

Mr Hay, who was the last chief executive of government agency Scottish Screen before it was wound up in 2010, unveiled plans to replace the historic Lothian Road landmark with a new “temple of film” in Festival Square, opposite the Usher Hall, in March 2020, shortly before the pandemic forced the closure of cinemas around the world.He was understood to be still pressing ahead with the project when the CMI collapsed, with architects due to lodge new plans with the city council.

Netball Scotland has appointed Mr Hay weeks after was appointed to the board of one of Scotland's national performance companies.

The Royal Scottish National Orchestra praised Mr Hay for his “exceptional track record of leadership and delivery developed over 30 years working in the creative industries across Scotland, the UK and internationally.”

The official announcement from Netball Scotland on Mr Hay’s appointment highlighted his “wealth of experience” and his proven ability to “drive strategic development, business growth and operational excellence.”

Ken Hay has been unveiled as Netball Scotland's chief executive.

It also said his previous leadership roles had included “leading the turnaround of Edinburgh International Film Festival and Filmhouse cinemas up to the onset of the pandemic.”

However, after the long-time Covid-enforced closure of the Filmhouse cinemas, as well as the cancellation of the 2020 film festival, Mr Hay remained in his role until the CMI went into administration last October, with the immediate loss of 102 jobs.

Campaigners in Edinburgh and Aberdeen are still battling to reopen the Filmhouse cinemas in each city while a new company is being created to lead the film festival into a new era.

It only went ahead in scaled-back form this year after the Edinburgh International Festival agreed to include a one-off celebration of cinema in its own programme.

The Filmhouse cinema in Edinburgh closed suddenly in October 2022 after the arts charity Centre for the Moving Image went into administration. Picture: Chris Scott

Mr Hay, the only chief executive of the CMI since it was formed to run the festival and the two cinemas in 2010, has not commented publicly on the charity’s sudden collapse.

A statement issued on behalf of the CMI board blamed a “perfect storm” of rising costs, in particular energy costs, reduced trade due to the pandemic and the cost of living crisis” for the decision to bring in administrators, and insisted they had been left with no other option.

Speaking about his Netball Scotland appointment, Mr Hay said: “I am honoured to take on the role. I am passionate about sport and the transformative impact it has for individuals and communities across the country.

"It’s a time of great potential for netball as a sport and this organisation. I look forward to applying my experience in strategic development and change management in driving forward our mission.”

Edinburgh's Filmhouse cinema, the historic headquarters of the Edinburgh International Film Festival, has been closed since the Centre for the Moving Image went into administration in October 2022.

Lucy Faulkner, chair of Netball Scotland's board, said: “Ken brings exactly the kind of strategic vision and operational excellence that Netball Scotland requires at this pivotal moment.

“His leadership is set to propel us towards achieving our ambitious objectives and enhancing our impact both on and off the court.