Movies based on video games have failed to impress audiences in the past but recent titles and the newly-released Five Nights at Freddy’s movie are setting a new standard.

The upcoming movie adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s hits cinemas this month and both movie buffs and gamers are hyped. The indie point-and-click survival horror game that the movie is originally based on is full of jump scares and has become a fan favourite since its initial release in 2014.

That said, such films have not had the best luck in the past and for a while the idea of a successful ‘video game movie’ was starting to look less and less feasible. Yet, recent titles like ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ lit up the box office pulling in well over a billion dollars. Now, some are suggesting that the ‘era of the superhero movie’ is over (in light of Marvel's recent fall from grace) and the ‘era of the video game movie’ is upon us.

Many are hopeful that the new Five Nights at Freddy’s adaptation will live up to this expectation but if not then there are many other movies of its kind for you to enjoy. Here are our own five recommendations of video game movie adaptations that have delighted audiences over recent years.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

There’s a lot we can say about this one but the choice to cast Jack Black as Bowser? Inspired.

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

The initial trailer had fans horrified at the art style for Sonic but when faced with the backlash the studio tweaked the art design and released this classic which was fun throughout.

Detective Pikachu (2019)

Even if you’re not a Pokémon fan, it is impossible to not be charmed by this movie. It immerses you in Nintendo’s fantastical world with an interesting but not wearisome plot.

Mortal Kombat (2021)

For most, the two ‘Mortal Kombat’ movies released in the 90’s were considered entertaining but nothing special. This reboot takes itself a bit more seriously and it’s worth a watch.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019)