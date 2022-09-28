Eurovision 2023: ‘No favouritism’ between Glasgow and Liverpool – Graham Norton

Glasgow and Liverpool were picked as the final two from seven possible cities across the UK to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in place of this year’s winners Ukraine.

But Norton has said he can “show no favouritism” as Glasgow battles Liverpool to host next year’s contest.

The UK came second in the competition and stepped into the host role after the contest organisers said it was not possible for the event to be staged in Ukraine due to the ongoing Russian invasion.

Norton, while he stressed he could “show no favouritism” over where the international singing show is held, added that Glasgow would be a “great place to have it”.

Speaking to STV’s News at Six on Tuesday, Norton said: “I think Glasgow would be a great place to have it.

“You’ve got the amazing venues, you’ve got the hotels, airports, the trains and the banter.

“Every taxi driver of Glasgow is going to be saying, ‘Yes. Come on.’”

Kalush Orchestra, Eurovision winners from Ukraine, performing their first UK gig at Shangri-La's Truth Stage, during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Picture date: Saturday June 25, 2022.

Sam Ryder, the UK’s 2022 entry and runner-up in the contest, was also asked by Clyde 1 radio presenters to back Glasgow’s bid.

He said: “I’m Sam Ryder and I want the Eurovision to be in Glasgow!”

And Lawrence Chaney, who won the second series of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK, and hails from Glasgow, also gave their backing to the city, saying they had their “fingers and legs crossed”.

Undated handout photo issued by Virgin Radio of Graham Norton.

City council leader Susan Aitken said: “The competition has been very strong, but Glasgow has an unrivalled track-record for successfully hosting major global events.

“Between that experience and expertise; our famous live music scene, and one of the world’s top entertainment venues in the Ovo Hydro, Glasgow has everything it takes to host a show that the whole Eurovision family can be proud of.”

Culture minister Neil Gray added: “We are delighted that Glasgow has made the final selection to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

“The Scottish Government will continue to engage with Glasgow council as they progress their final bid.”

