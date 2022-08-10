Eurovision 2023: Glasgow would need to cancel other events to host Eurovision

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No large arena in the UK currently has enough of a gap in its event listings to host Eurovision next year - with organisers telling the BBC that a venue would be needed by producers six to eight weeks ahead of the song contest.

Celine Dion, Magic Mike, André Rieu and Elton John would all need to rearrange Glasgow shows that would fall into the six/eight week period needed for any potential venue.

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won this year's contest

Tickets for all the shows that would need to be rescheduled remain on sale – with no indication of a preferential choice.

Claudio Santucci, this year's head of show told the BBC: “ "The set up takes around three weeks, then three or four weeks of rehearsals but one of those weeks is the show

"It's a long period of rehearsals to make it work”.

He added: "It's an event that would normally take two years to organise but instead you have less than a year because you only know when you win."

The BBC accepted the invitation to host the event in 2023 after organisers ruled that it couldn't be in Ukraine, after its act Kalush Orchestra won in May.

Detailing the requirements the host city must meet in order to be considered, the BBC said: “The final decision on selecting the host city will be based on a city or region’s capacity and capability in meeting the BBC’s and the EBU’s requirements, as well as availability of resources and general experience in hosting a large and complex event such as the Eurovision Song Contest.

“For example, last year the EBU’s host city criteria was based on providing a venue able to accommodate at least 10,000 spectators (as well as a press centre), that should be within easy reach of an international airport and with ample hotel accommodation.”