Greg Hemphill, Jack Docherty, Sue Perkins, Hannah Gadsby and Mark Watson are among the comics who have been added to the line-up of this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Veteran Scottish stand-up Andy Cameron, dancer Wayne Sleep, broadcaster Terry Christian and poet Roger McGough will all be making appearances at the 77-year-event in August.

New political figures in the programme include Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, Green Party leader Caroline Lucas, Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, Labour MSP Monica Lennon and broadcaster Bernard Ponsonby.

They will be appearing at The Stand, which will have an extensive football strand – with appearances from pundits and broadcasters Pat Nevin, Chick Young, Michael Stewart, Tom English, Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan, as well as comedy character Bob Doolally.

Christian’s solo comedy show at The Stand will recall The Word presenter's upbringing in Manchester, while Hemphill, star of Chewin’ the Fat, Still Game and new sitcom Dinosaur, will be appearing at an “in-conversation” event.

Docherty, who is on tour with last year's hit Fringe show, David Bowie & Me – Parallel Lives, will be back at the Gilded Balloon in character as Scot Squad’s police chief Cameron Miekelson, while the venue’s line-up will also include rising Scots star Paul Black.

Australian comic Hannah Gadsby, who became a huge star on Netflix with her show Nanette after winning the Edinburgh Comedy Award in 2017, will be back at the Fringe for the first time since then with a brand new show as part of Underbelly’s line-up at the McEwan Hall.

Perkins, who first appeared at the Fringe with long-term comedy partner Mel Giedroyc more than 30 years ago, will launch a new show at the Pleasance, where Sleep is promising “an unforgettable hour filled with laughter, song, and dance”.