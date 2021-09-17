Fans of British superstar Ed Sheeran can look forward to finally catching the hit-maker live after confirmation he will be heading out on the road again.

The pint sized singer has confirmed he will take his mammoth stadium tour to cities such as London, Manchester and Sunderland, while he has also included a double date at Hampden Park in 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With fans expecting to hear a host of hits from Sheeran’s acclaimed studio albums, the superstar will be taking his Mathematics tour, or alternatively + – = ÷ x, across the world from next April, starting on UK soil with a show at Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The singer will be back on Scottish shores next year. Photo credit: Contributed.

The tour will mark the 30-year-old’s first shows in Scotland since he sold out Hampden Park for three nights back in 2018, and the singer will be hoping his two nights next year will be equally as successful.

Where will Ed Sheeran be performing?

28 April 2022 – Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork, Ireland

5 May 2022 - Thomond Park, Limerick, Ireland

12 May 2022 – Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast

26 May 2022 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

27 May 2022 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

3 June 2022 – Stadium of Light, Sunderland

4 June 2022 – Stadium of Light, Sunderland

10 June 2022 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

11 June 2022 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

16 June 2022 – Hampden Park, Glasgow

17 June 2022 – Hampden Park, Glasgow

29 June 2022 – Wembley Stadium, London

30 June 2022 – Wembley Stadium, London

1 July – Wembley Stadium, London

How much are tickets to Ed Sheeran at Hampden Park?

Tickets for both events at Hampden Park start at £45, with prices rising as high as £75 for the event.

All tickets are subject to a maximum 10 percent booking fee, plus a maximum £2.75 transaction charge per order.

How can I get tickets to Ed Sheeran at Hampden Park?

Tickets for the both the Thursday 16 June and Friday 17 June go on sale via various ticketing channels on September 25 at 9am (BST) and will available from the following sites:

https://www.axs.com/uk

https://www.seetickets.com/

https://www.gigantic.com/

https://tickets-scotland.com/

https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/

https://www.eventim.co.uk/

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.