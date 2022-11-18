Slipknot, Metallica and Bring Me The Horizon have already been confirmed to headline the five day event on its 20th anniversary. Here’s the full Download line-up, how to get tickets and camping details.

Slipknot have been confirmed as headliners for Download Festival's 20th anniversary (Photo by Raphael Dias/Getty Images)

Britain’s most popular metal festival is back with a bang this summer as it celebrates its 20 year anniversary.

Already confirmed to be the fastest selling Download in its history, the festival have named some of biggest names in rock and metal as their festival headliners this year with organisers confirming the first ever four day edition of the festival.

Originally conceived as a follow up to the Monsters of Rock festivals which took place at the same venue in the 1980’s and early 1990’s, Download has been hugely popular with rock fans since its inception in 2003, which saw the likes of rock Gods Iron Maiden and Limp Bizkit as headliners, with the rest of the bill including Marilyn Manson, Audioslave, Disturbed and Ministry.

Now, 20 years after, the summer festival is set to welcome its biggest and best event yet, and we have all the details for how you can be there.

Where is Download Festival 2023?

The 20th anniversary of the event will take place at the usual location of Donington Park, which is located next to East Midlands Airport.

Download Festival has excellent connections by road, rail, bus and plane. Its full address is Donington Park, Castle Donington, Derby, DE74 2RP.

What is Download Festival quiet camping

A new addition to the Download Festival a few years ago, the quiet camping option gives anyone who would prefer to ‘have a break from the 24-hour party atmosphere of the standard campsites’ a bit of a break.

Quiet Camping is located in a separate field in the main campsite area and said to be suitable for families, younger festival goers, or anyone looking for more sleep and less party.

It has a ‘curfew’ at 12pm, which means those in the quiet camping area are asked to be quiet after that time and to not disturb others who want to sleep.

What is Download Festival eco camping

Compared to the other campsites, the eco camping option is said to be “more chilled”. One Download goer describes the eco camping site as a place “that means you won't have party buddies at 4am, but it also means you can sleep”.

The official Download Festival site explains that eco camping is ‘a place for exploring and playing’ and a place that ‘connects with and respects nature’.

Eco camping is a campsite for music fans who ‘value spending five glorious days in the great outdoors and respecting the environment just as much as rocking out to their favourite bands’.

When is Download Festival 2023

The festival will begin on Thursday 8 June and will end on Sunday 11 June 2023.

What is the line up for Download Festival 2023

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Download has confirmed the festival will be a five day event for the first time ever – with four of those days including live music.

Bring Me The Horizon, Slipknot, and Metallica will headline the festival in 2023, with the latter playing TWO completely unique sets on Thursday and Saturday, with no songs repeated.

Confirmed acts so far are: Bring Me The Horizon, Metallica, Slipknot, Architects, Alexisonfire, The Distillers, Disturbed, Evanescence, Ghost, I Prevail, Parkway Drive, Pendulum, Placebo, Simple Plan, Within Temptation, As December Falls, Asking Alexandria, Aviva, Bambie Thug, Beauty School Dropout, Behemoth, Blackgold, Blind Channel, Bloodywood, Brutus, Crashface, Crawlers, Dead Sara, Elvana, Enola Gay, Fever 333, Fixation, Graphic Nature, GWAR, Hawxx, Ingested, I Prevail, Jazmin Bean, Kid Bookie, Kid Kapichi, Lake Malice, Lorna Shore, Mod Sun, Monuments, Motionless In White, Municipal Waste, nothing, nowhere., Nova Twins, Polaris, Pupil Slicer, Seether, Set It Off, SiM, Simple Plan, Soen, Soul Glo, Stand Atlantic, Stray From The Path, Taylor Acorn, The Blackout, The Distillers, The Meffs, Terror, Three Days Grace, Touche Amore, VV, Witch Fever.

How can I get tickets to Download Festival 2023

A full list of options are currently available via the official Download Festival site and Ticketmaster.

There are a number of options available, with 4 or 5 nights camping and entry to all 4 days of the festival available. You can choose to camp in the main camping areas, quiet camping area and the Eco Camping area.

If you don’t plan on camping, you can also purchase tickets for the arena only.