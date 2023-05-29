Download Festival 2023: 10 bands you MUST see on the Download line up - including Electric Callboy
The all conquering Download Festival returns to Donington Park in Derby this June and promises to be the biggest and best ever as it celebrates its 20 year anniversary.
Offering up FOUR days of music for the first time ever, metal legend Metallica and Slipknot will team up with the likes of Architects, Bring Me The Horizon and more for a four night special addition of the festival that has sold out for the very first time in its history.
Many of those attending will likely already have their bags packed, essentials ticked off and a list of bands they are desperate to see but, as with every festival, there’s always one band that rockets to stardom after blowing away a festival crowd. There is simply nothing worse than finding a cool new band and then realising you slept on them at a festival you attended only weeks previous.
So while we are pretty sure all the bands mentioned above will be on your must watch list, we’ve put together a list of 10 other bands you may not yet have heard of that we recommend you check out at the festival this summer.