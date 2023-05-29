All Sections
Download Festival begins on June 7 (Photo credit: BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)Download Festival begins on June 7 (Photo credit: BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)
Download Festival begins on June 7 (Photo credit: BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

Download Festival 2023: 10 bands you MUST see on the Download line up - including Electric Callboy

Metallica, Slipknot and Bring Me The Horizon headline Download Festival – but here are 10 other bands you should check out across at the metal festival in early June.
By Graham Falk
Published 29th May 2023, 16:05 BST

The all conquering Download Festival returns to Donington Park in Derby this June and promises to be the biggest and best ever as it celebrates its 20 year anniversary.

Offering up FOUR days of music for the first time ever, metal legend Metallica and Slipknot will team up with the likes of Architects, Bring Me The Horizon and more for a four night special addition of the festival that has sold out for the very first time in its history.

Download Festival 2023: Full line up, what is quiet camping and eco camping, tickets

Many of those attending will likely already have their bags packed, essentials ticked off and a list of bands they are desperate to see but, as with every festival, there’s always one band that rockets to stardom after blowing away a festival crowd. There is simply nothing worse than finding a cool new band and then realising you slept on them at a festival you attended only weeks previous.

So while we are pretty sure all the bands mentioned above will be on your must watch list, we’ve put together a list of 10 other bands you may not yet have heard of that we recommend you check out at the festival this summer.

One of the most anticipated bands of the whole festival is Electric Callboy - and it is no surprise. The German 'electronicore' band once put forward a song for the Eurovision song contest and while that was knocked back, it certainly seems to have gained them some hardcore fans. A festival style band is ever you heard one, give their songs 'We Got The Moves' and 'Tekkno Train' a go if you don't believe us.

1. Electric Callboy

One of the most anticipated bands of the whole festival is Electric Callboy - and it is no surprise. The German 'electronicore' band once put forward a song for the Eurovision song contest and while that was knocked back, it certainly seems to have gained them some hardcore fans. A festival style band is ever you heard one, give their songs 'We Got The Moves' and 'Tekkno Train' a go if you don't believe us.

Opening up the Apex stage on Sunday is Indian heavy metal band Bloodywood from New Delhi. Throw in some catchy, heavy riffs and a tinge of nu-metal and you may just have your new favourite band. Check out their song 'Gaddar'.

2. Bloodywood

Opening up the Apex stage on Sunday is Indian heavy metal band Bloodywood from New Delhi. Throw in some catchy, heavy riffs and a tinge of nu-metal and you may just have your new favourite band. Check out their song 'Gaddar'.

In Nergal, Blackened death metal band Behemoth have one of the best vocalists and front-men in metal. An eye-catching set-up followed by blisteringly good riffs, this band can not be missed at Download Festival. They play the Apex stage on Sunday.

3. Behemoth

In Nergal, Blackened death metal band Behemoth have one of the best vocalists and front-men in metal. An eye-catching set-up followed by blisteringly good riffs, this band can not be missed at Download Festival. They play the Apex stage on Sunday.

A band who plays Nirvana covers fronted by Elvis? No, really, it's a thing. Go and see it.

4. Elvana

A band who plays Nirvana covers fronted by Elvis? No, really, it's a thing. Go and see it.

