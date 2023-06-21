Doune The Rabbit Hole: Plug pulled on music festival for good after boycott call

The Doune The Rabbit Hole festival was due to return to the Cardross Estate, near Stirling, in July. Picture: Ryan Buchanan

A controversial Scottish music festival has been called off just weeks before it was due to go ahead – after union leaders called for the event to be boycotted over its treatment of performers, crew and volunteers.

Doune The Rabbit Hole, which had come under fire from artists and performers left out of pocket from last year’s festival, said they were “beyond devastated” to pull the plug on the event, which has been staged at the Cardross Estate, near Stirling.

They also announced “the end of the festival for the foreseeable future” despite previously pledging to repay debts totalling more than £800,000 over several years by keeping the event running.

The Doune The Rabbit Hole festival was due to return to the Cardross Estate, near Stirling, in July. Picture: Euan Robertson

The festival, which has been run by Craig and Jamie Murray, has threatened to take legal action against the BECTU union, claiming it was left with no option but to pull the plug after it called for the festival to be “avoided” and for artists to “seriously consider” whether they should appear at event which owed so much money.

The union issued a statement several weeks ago saying that it was “actively now advising against working for, going to, or supporting Doune The Rabbit Hole for a multitude of reasons.”

Spiritualized, Alabama 3, Black Grape, the Asian Dub Foundation and the Thurston Moore Group are due to appear at the festival next month.

However a statement from the festival said: “We’re beyond devastated to announce the cancellation of Doune The Rabbit Hole 2023 and the end of the festival for the foreseeable future as a result of the call for a boycott by BECTU.

“The team has tried everything in our power to recover from the challenges of 2022 and to produce the event our audience deserves, while making good on our promises to pay creditors from the 2022 event.

"Sadly, since the start of BECTU’s call for a boycott, the numbers are just not stacking up and we have no choice other than to cancel the event.

