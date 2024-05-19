Discover the 13 films and TV shows shot around Edinburgh last year - and the millions made for Scottish economy - Rebus, The Rig, The Crown
Filming on the new TV adaptation of Ian Rankin’s Rebus novels, Martin Compton’s supernatural thriller series The Rig and a serial killer thriller starring Samuel L Jackson helped generate £10 million for Edinburgh’s economy last year.
They were among 13 feature films and TV dramas to use locations in and around the city, as well as the FirstStage Studios complex in Leith Docks.
They included Netflix's Royal Family saga The Crown, the latest series of ITV costume drama Belgravia and The Fall of Sir Douglas Weatherford, a new dark comedy starring Peter Mullan as a troubled tour guide.
On Falling, the debut feature from Edinburgh-based filmmaker Laura Carreira, which focuses on a Portuguese woman working in a vast warehouse in Scotland, and Indian rom-com Adhirshtasaali were among the other key productions.
The Film Edinburgh commission said 202 different productions were shot in and around the city throughout 2023, generating £10.8m for the local economy.
The second series of the Amazon show The Rig, which is set on a North Sea oil rig, shot for 85 days at FirstStage Studios, which was previously used for the show Anansi Boys. Compston stars alongside Emily Hampshire and Iain Glen in the show, by Edinburgh-based writer David Macpherson.
The TV reboot of Rebus, which Richard Rankin stars in, used The Mound, the Grassmarket, Victoria Street, the National Library of Scotland, The Oxford Bar, George Heriot’s School and the Queensferry Crossing.
The feature film Damaged, which stars Samuel L Jackson as a Chicago-based detective sent to Scotland to investigate a series of killings, was shot at the Forth Road Bridge, the Vennel, the News Steps, Advocates Close and Bakehouse Close.
The Fall of Sir Douglas Waterford, the debut feature of writer-director Seán Dunn, will see Mullan play a visitor centre tour guide who dresses up as an 18th-century philosopher and inventor in a village propelled into the limelight by a new fantasy TV series.
Scenes were filmed on Balerno Main Street, Flotterstone Glen in the Pentland Hills, Preston Hall in Midlothian and Yellowcraigs Beach in East Lothian.
Carreira, who was born in Portugal and studied filmmaking in Edinburgh, shot scenes for On Falling in the Grassmarket, Princes Street Gardens, Princes Street, Rose Street and Forrest Road.
Inspired by Indian inventor GD Naidu, Adhirshtasaali, which will star actor Ranganathan Madhavan, visited the Dean Village, South Queensferry, Victoria Street, the Royal Mile, Parliament Square, The Mound, Calton Hill and Newhaven, while Indian sci-fi thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan filmed at St Giles’ Cathedral.
Other films included two other Indian productions, Traveller and Bhai Bhai, and the festive features A Merry Scottish Christmas and Christmas in Scotland.
Outside of feature films and TV dramas, Netflix travel and food series Somebody Feed Phil saw American TV star Phil Rosenthal visit businesses including The Fishmarket in Newhaven, Roseleaf bar in Leith and Mary’s Milk Bar in the Grassmarket.
Documentaries on author Irvine Welsh, cyclist Josh Quigley, the late filmmaker Bill Douglas and the Scottish Parliament’s architect, the late Enric Miralles, were also made in the city, while visiting shows included Strictly Come Dancing, Britain's Got Talent, Escape to the Country and Winterwatch.
Film Edinburgh’s senior film officer Rosie Ellison said: “The long-lasting benefits of filming in the city extend beyond the direct investment of a film production into the local economy, to the on-screen promotion of the city to local, regional, UK and worldwide audiences, with recognised positive impact for the tourism and hospitality industry, as well as civic and business pride in association with a successful production."
Val Walker, the city council’s culture convener, said: “The north of the city has seen a real revitalisation with the presence of FirstStage Studios in Leith, which is transforming our ability to host large-scale productions.”
