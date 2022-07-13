The 81-year-old American folk and rock singer has announced nine UK dates – including two Scottish shows – in October as part of his Rough and Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour, which began in December in Milwaukee.

Dylan, who has won numerous awards including the Nobel Prize for literature during a 60-year career, last toured the UK in April and May 2017 as part of his Never Ending Tour.

That run of shows saw him mix classic tracks such as Blowin’ in the Wind, Highway 61 Revisited and Tangled Up In Blue with newer material.

Dylan has to date sold more than 125 million records globally and won a best original song Oscar in 2001 for Things Have Changed, which he penned for the film Wonder Boys.

Here’s what we know about his Scottish dates.

Where and when will Bob Dylan be playing Scotland?

Bob Dylan will be playing Glasgow’s Armadillo venue on Sunday, October 30, and Monday, October 31.

They will be the last two performances of his short UK tour, which will start with four nights at the London Palladium before arena shows in Cardiff, Hull and Nottingham.

When do tickets go on sale?

You can buy tickets here from 10am on Friday, July 15.

No presales have been announced yet so it looks like you’ll just have to set your alarm clocks and hope to get lucky on the day.

How much are the tickets?

The tickets for Bob Dylan’s Armadillo shows will be priced from £60.90 to £105.70 depending on the seat.

Is he touring in support of an album?

Bob Dylan is touring in support of his latest album Rough and Rowdy Ways.

It’s his 39th studio album and hit the numer one spot in the UK charts when it was released back in June 2020.

It was Dylan’s first batch of new songs in eight years and received mostly positive reviews from critics.

Rolling Stone called it “an absolute classic”, adding: “It has the bleak majesty of latter-day Dylan albums like Modern Times and Tempest, yet it goes beyond them, tapping even deeper into cosmic American mysteries.”

He’s already played 74 US dates as part of the tour,

What’s the likely setlist?

Bob Dylan has been playing a broadly similar setlist on most dates on his Rough and Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour, and it’s fair to say that the tour will likely disappoint anybody looking for a greatest hits set.

While nothing is ever certain with Dylan, here are the songs he has been playing, the majority of which (nine of 17 tracks) are from the new ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ album:

Watching the River Flow

Most Likely You Go Your Way and I'll Go Mine

I Contain Multitudes

False Prophet

When I Paint My Masterpiece

Black Rider

My Own Version of You

I'll Be Your Baby Tonight

Crossing the Rubicon

To Be Alone With You

Key West (Philosopher Pirate)

Gotta Serve Somebody

I've Made Up My Mind to Give Myself to You

That Old Black Magic

Mother of Muses

Goodbye Jimmy Reed

Every Grain of Sand