The Britpop band’s original line-up are reforming to play a massive concert next summer.

Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree have announced that they will be reuniting for a gig at London’s Wembley Stadium – a venue that the chart-toppers have never played before.

It will be their first headline performance since 2015, with demand for tickets expected to be high.Since announcing their arrival with debut album Leisure in 1991, Blur have become hugely successful, achieving five number one albums on the trot – Parklife (1994), The Great Escape (1995), Blur (1997), 13 (1999) and Think Tank (2003).

Hit singles such as Parklife, Girls and Boys, Beetlebum, Tender have seen then become global stars, with Song 2 in particular helping them find fame in the US, where it’s played at sporting events.

One of the biggest British bands of the last three decades, Blur have released eight studio albums and collected ten NME Awards, six Q Awards, five BRIT Awards and an Ivor Novello Award.

They previously reformed to release 2015’s well-received album The Magic Whip, which was followed by a number of criticall-acclaimed live outings.

Here’s what you need to know about the next chapter in the foursome’s musical career – and how you can be there to witness it.

When are Blur playing Wembley Stadium?

The band have announced that they will play the iconic venue on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Who will be supporting Blur at Wembley Stadium?

Supporting Blur at their London gig will be a trio of artists – reflecting the band’s diverse musical tastes.

They will be anarchic chart-topping British rapper slowthai, critically acclaimed English singer-songwriter and Mercury Prize nominee Self Esteem and London-based electro-pop duo Jockstrap.

Will Blur be playing a Scottish show?

The band have confirmed that the Wembley show will be a “UK exclusive”, so there will not be any Scottish dates, in 2023 at least.

If you don’t get a ticket for the London show and want to see the Parklife stars, you’ll need to hop on a place for one of the European dates expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

What have the band said about the gig?

Speaking on the announcement Damon Albarn said: “We really love playing these songs and thought it's about time we did it again.”Graham Coxon said: “I’m really looking forward to playing with my blur brothers again and revisiting all those great songs…Blur live shows are always amazing for me. A nice guitar and an amp turned right up and loads of smiling faces.”Alex James added: “There's always something really special when the four of us get in a room. It's nice to think that on July 8 that room will be Wembley Stadium.”And Dave Rowntree said: “After the chaos of the last few years, it’s great to get back out to play some songs together on a summer’s day in London. Hope to see you there.”

How can I get tickets for the Blur reunion?

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, November 18, at 10am on the Ticketmaster website here.

There will also be a number of presales for people to get their hands on tickets earlier.

Customers of mobile phone company 02 will be able to buy tickets via the Priority app from Wednesday, November 16, at 10am – as will those who have registered on the band’s website.