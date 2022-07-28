After six years since “Lemonade”, her last solo full-length album, her latest release is expected to make waves across the music charts, social media, and radio stations for weeks and months to come.

When will Beyoncé’s new album be released?

Beyoncé poses on a silver horse for the cover of her album “Renaissance” which is to be released on July 29. (Photograph: Carlijn Jacobs)

Beyoncé’s latest album “Renaissance” will drop on Friday July 29, 2022.

Beyoncé announced the news one month prior to the record’s release via TIDAL.

Why is the new album called “Renaissance”?

While we don’t know the exact reason for the title “Renaissance”, it does appear to reflect the mood of revival she had while producing the album.

During an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2021, Beyoncé said: “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again.

"I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible.”

The album has also been written as ‘Act I: Renaissance’, which seemingly suggests an Act II is on its way.

What is the tracklist for Beyoncé’s new album?

So far, 16 tracks have been listed on iTunes, and Beyoncé has revealed the track names across her social media accounts. Here’s the list:

1. I’m That Girl

2. Cozy

3. Alien Superstar

4. Cuff It

5. Energy

6. Break My Soul

7. Church Girl

8. Plastic Off The Sofa

9. Virgo’s Groove

10. Move

11. Heated

12. Thique

13. All Up In Your Mind

14. America Has A Problem

15. Pure/Honey

16. Summer Renaissance

Which other artists are featured in “Renaissance”?

Renaissance will be a ‘star-studded’ album according to Beyoncé’s released tracklist.

The credits boast big artists and producers like Drake, Pharrell Williams, Jay-Z (her husband), and collaborator The-Dream, who worked with her on other massive releases including “Single Ladies”.

Labrinth, Euphoria’s music composer who worked with Zendaya on tracks like “I’m Tired”, has also been spotted in the credits.

Why is Beyoncé “obsessed” with horses? Album cover art explained

Beyoncé published her ‘Renaissance’ album cover art on June 30, shot by photographer Carlijn Jacobs.

It shows Beyoncé riding a sparkling silver horse while adorning a silver outfit herself.

It is well known that the artist is no stranger to working with horses and has done so many times across her career, but why?

Well, simply Beyoncé reportedly really loves horses and sees them as a symbol of her hometown, Houston (Texas), which has an abundant equine culture.

The symbol could therefore be seen as comforting for the artist and it seems Beyoncé confirmed this when she said: “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world.

"It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.

“I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle.”