The BT Murrayfield Stadium is set for one of Scotland’s biggest concerts of the year as Beyonce brings her Renaissance Tour to Edinburgh.

Beyonce will performs in Edinburgh this weekend (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Beyonce’s Edinburgh Murrayfield gig will see the American megastar has already wowed crowds in Cardiff and will bring her huge show to the Scottish capital on Saturday evening.

It will be the Halo hitmaker’s first visit to Scotland in many years and anticipation is already growing among fans as they descend on Edinburgh to take in a three hour set from one of the world’s most iconic artists.

The bulk of tickets for the event are already gone, with Beyonce set to begin a series of big summer events across the country that will attract tourists from far and wide.

Organisers at the BT Murrayfield Stadium have confirmed doors will officially open for the event at 4:30pm, while a West Fan Village will be available from 3:30pm for fans looking to make a whole day of it.

As ever though, Scottish weather can be temperamental and deciding what to wear to the concert can be one of the most important decisions you make all evening.

What is the weather forecast for Edinburgh this weekend and what is the weather forecast for Beyonce at BT Murrayfield on Saturday

The Met Office forecast the weather on Saturday will have sunny intervals which are due change to cloudy by early evening.

Fans attending the West Fan Village from 3:30pm can expect the temperature to be around 16 degrees with just a 5 per cent chance of rain. In even better news, temperatures will rise to 17 per cent by 7pm – which is around the time the show is set to begin.