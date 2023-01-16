For the first time since charts of the year started being collated over 50 year’s ago, British artists held every spot in the top 10 best selling singles.

The list of 2022’s most bought and streamed songs also showed how times have changed – with only two of the songs included released in the last year.

The oldest song in the list was released back in 1985 but became a smash hit for a second time after featuring in a popular television series.

And only one artist had more than one entry in the top 10, meaning a total of nine artists can celebrate singing Britain’s favourite songs of the year.

Leon Neville, director of research and insight at the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) who recently released the figures, said the domination of UK artists was “astonishing”, adding: “This outstanding achievement is a testament to the rich music talent that continues to emerge from across the UK’s nations and regions, fuelled by the passion, investment and skills of UK record labels.”

Here are the singles that made the grade.

1. Harry Styles - As It Was It was hard to avoid Harry Styles in 2022, whether it was on the radio, at the cinema or when his huge stadium tour came to town. As It Was topped the singles chart last year, taken from his critically-acclaimed album Harry's House.

2. Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits Second spot goes to ubiquitous singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran with his song Bad Habits. It was the lead single from his studio album '=' and topped the charts in 28 countries around the world.

3. Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran Nigerian singer Adedamola Adefolahan, better known as Fireboy DML grabbed a top 3 spot with Peru - but he had a little helping hand from featured artist Ed Sheeran - enough for us to claim it as a British track.

4. Ed Sheeran - Shivers Ed Sheeran is the only artist to have two songs in the top 10. The second is Shivers, also taken from fifth album '=' and first released in Semptember 2021.