Best Selling Singles 2022: Here are the 10 most popular songs of last year as British artists celebrate a clear sweep - including Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles
For the first time since charts of the year started being collated over 50 year’s ago, British artists held every spot in the top 10 best selling singles.
The list of 2022’s most bought and streamed songs also showed how times have changed – with only two of the songs included released in the last year.
The oldest song in the list was released back in 1985 but became a smash hit for a second time after featuring in a popular television series.
And only one artist had more than one entry in the top 10, meaning a total of nine artists can celebrate singing Britain’s favourite songs of the year.
Leon Neville, director of research and insight at the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) who recently released the figures, said the domination of UK artists was “astonishing”, adding: “This outstanding achievement is a testament to the rich music talent that continues to emerge from across the UK’s nations and regions, fuelled by the passion, investment and skills of UK record labels.”
Here are the singles that made the grade.