Lewis Capaldi's Someone Like You overtakes Ed Sheeran's Shape of You as UK's most streamed song ever

Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved has overtaken Ed Sheeran’s track Shape Of You to become the UK’s most streamed song of all time, the Official Charts Company has announced.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter topped the list of the UK’s all-time most streamed songs, compiled to celebrate 70 years of the Official Singles Chart on Monday.

Having amassed 562 million audio and video streams combined, Capaldi received a special-edition matte black Number One award and an inflatable crown to mark the occasion.

He said: “I’m the streaming king in the UK on this particular song.

Lewis Capaldi performs on stage at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at the PSD Bank Dome, Dusseldorf. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire.

“I feel huge, I feel massive. I feel my loins expanding as I become more and more aware of the reality of my coronation as the king of music.

“Thank you. A very large accolade that I will now shoulder for the rest of my life, or until Ed Sheeran releases his next album.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheeran, 31, co-wrote track Pointless on the Scottish singer’s coming album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, which is set for release on May 19 next year.

Speaking about passing Sheeran to become the all-time streaming record holder, Capaldi quipped: “Ed’s a man who is like a brother to me, he’s been a mentor, he’s put his arm round me and said ‘don’t worry, everything’s going to be OK’.

“He gave us the honour of supporting him on the closing shows of the Divide tour. He’s been nothing, but kind and gracious and beautiful, a good friend in an ever-changing industry.

“So to Ed I say ‘EAT MY SH*T’. That’s what happens, nice guys finish last. You snooze you lose, kiddo. Keep up.”

Shape Of You and Perfect by Sheeran and Capaldi’s Someone You Loved are the only tracks to have topped 500 million lifetime streams, with only seven tracks topping 400m lifetime streams in total, the Official Charts Company said.

Capaldi’s critically acclaimed 2019 debut album, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, emerged as the biggest-selling UK album of both 2019 and 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish singer notched the achievement as Taylor Swift reigned supreme at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs), winning four of the top gongs on a night filled with electric performances.

Across her six nominations, the US megastar took home best video and best longform video award for her ten-minute version of All Too Well (Taylor’s Version), as well as best artist and best pop at the ceremony held at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany on Sunday.

Harry Styles, Nicki Minaj, Muse and Gorillaz were among the global stars who also picked up top awards from the 20 gender-neutral categories.

Singer-songwriter Swift, 32, ensured she thanked her fans – known as Swifties – for every award, saying at one stage: “You’re the reason that anything has every happened to me.” Her first prize of best longform video was presented by John Lennon’s son and singer Julian.