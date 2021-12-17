Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu has quit the final on Saturday after tearing a ligament in her ankle.

The TV personality, best known for presenting Big Brother spin-off Bit on the Side and the Channel 4 Married at First Sight: Afters, was on crutches earlier this week, but has now officially pulled out of the competition with dance partner Kai Widdrington.

The final will now only involve Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, and John Whaite and Johannes Radebe.

AJ Odudu wrote on Instagram: "I've done all I can possibly do to get back on my feet for the @BBCStrictly final. I even asked the docs if I could perform in a medical moonboot!

"But the fact is, I can't stand on my feet let alone dance because I've torn my spring ligament."

She added that it had been "an incredible honour" to be a part of the show and thanked her dance partner for being so "special, patient and devoted".

She added: "I want to say a huge thank you to the Strictly family for the experience, the medical team for trying to get me back on my feet and mostly, to everyone at home watching and supporting.

"You've made this experience one to remember and I couldn't be more grateful for your well wishes.

"Strictly Come Dancing has been a lifelong dream of mine and I'm glad it came true.Good luck to my partners in dance, John and Johannes and Rose and Giovanni. I will be cheering you on (on one leg!)".

