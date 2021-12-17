Covid Scotland: Omicron now dominant strain in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon says as 'tsunami' beginning to hit

There are now 696 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Scotland, but the true figure is expected to be much higher.

Ms Sturgeon reported 4,336 new cases of Covid-19 in Scotland, with 51 per cent of these estimated to be the Omicron variant.

The First Minister was speaking at an unscheduled press conference on the Omicron variant with Chief Medical Officer Gregor Smith.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and John Swinney Deputy First Minister of Scotland arrive for First Minster's Questions at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday December 16, 2021.

"Cases have already increased by more than 40 per cent in the past week, and we should expect to see that continue and indeed accelerate in the period ahead,” she said.

"The tsunami I warned about a week ago is now starting to hit us.”

She added: "Even if it did turn out to be generally a little less severe for most people - and let me stress we still don’t know that to be true - for some people it will still cause serious illness and hospitalisation. Tragically, more people will die.

"And even if the number of people falling seriously ill is a smaller percentage of cases than with Delta, the basic fact of arithmetic is inescapable - a smaller percentage of a much bigger number of infections will result in a massive number of cases needing hospital care."

It comes after the First Minister told MSPs on Thursday that Scotland is in a “really serious situation” and the new variant may achieve “what we have feared all along” in overwhelming the NHS.

The First Minister has written to Boris Johnson asking for financial backing for further restrictions, adding these “may now be unavoidable”.

New rules came into force for Scottish busisneses on Friday, requiring them to take “reasonable measures” to reduce Covid transmission.

This includes managing queues and crowding, as well as enforcing the wearing of masks.

The hospitality sector has been encouraged to return to table service where practical, and businesses have also been asked to consider a ticketing system during peak festive opening hours where appropriate.

Latest Office for National Statistics figures estimate one in 80 people in Scotland had Covid-19 in the week to December 11, unchanged on the previous week and below September’s peak of one in 45.

In Wales the figure is around one in 55 people, while it is one in 50 in Northern Ireland.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.