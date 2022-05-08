Undated Handout Photo from It’s A Sin. Pictured: (L-R) Omari Douglas as Roscoe Babatunde, Nathaniel Curtis as Ash Mukherjee, Olly Alexander as Ritchie Tozer, Callum Scott Howells as Colin Morris-Jones, Lydia West as Jill Baxter. Picture Channel 4

Famous faces from the world of British television will walk the red carpet in London for the Bafta TV awards on Sunday.

Nicola Coughlan, Jodie Comer and Ant and Dec are among those confirmed to be attending the event at the Royal Festival Hall on Southbank.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brit award-winning singer George Ezra will kick off the red carpet event with a performance of his new single Green Green Grass.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is hosting the Virgin Media Bafta TV Awards?

Hosted by comedian Richard Ayoade, the event will celebrate the best of British television across multiple awards.

BBC Radio One presenter Vick Hope, reality TV star Sam Thompson and TV presenter Zeze Millz will host the red carpet show, with coverage on Bafta’s social media channels from 2pm.

Which show has the most nominations?

Channel 4 series It’s A Sin leads the nominations with seven in total, after scooping up two Bafta TV Craft Awards last month.

The series, written and created by Queer As Folk and Doctor Who screenwriter Russell T Davies, follows a group of gay men and their friends as they navigated the UK’s HIV/Aids crisis throughout the 80s and early 90s.

Three of the show’s stars, Callum Scott Howells, Omari Douglas and David Carlyle, will go head-to-head in the best supporting actor category.

Years and Years singer Olly Alexander is in the running for the best leading actor award.

He faces competition from David Thewlis for Landscapers, Hugh Quarshie for Stephen, Samuel Adewunmi for You Don’t Know Me, Sean Bean for Time and Stephen Graham for Help.

Graham is a double nominee, also recognised for BBC prison drama Time in the supporting actor category.

Who will be presenting awards and who is attending the Baftas 2022?

During the ceremony, awards will be presented by a variety of recognisable faces from British television and beyond.

Martin Freeman, Katie Piper, Lee Mack, Lorraine Kelly, Michelle Keegan, Ncuti Gatwa, Munya Chawawa, Ross Kemp, Yung Filly and Rochelle Humes will also present awards throughout the evening.

Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon will also be attending as will Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood, Oscar winner Olivia Colman, Olympic champion Tom Daley and Heartstopper star Joe Locke.

Billy Connolly to be honoured with Bafta Fellowship – will he be at the Baftas?

Sir Billy Connolly has being named the recipient of this year’s Bafta Fellowship.

The 79-year-old Scottish comedian, also known as The Big Yin, will be celebrated for a career spanning more than five decades at the Virgin Media Bafta TV Awards on May 8.

Sir Billy, who was knighted in 2017 for services to entertainment and charity, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2013 and retired from live performances five years later, but has continued to record programmes and make TV appearances.

Speaking to Bafta.org about the fellowship, which is the highest accolade given to recognise “outstanding and exceptional contribution” in film, games or television across their career, he said: “I have a collection of shiny things that I’m very proud of.

“But I never set out to get them or hunt them down. I don’t believe in aiming at it because if you don’t get it for whatever reason you’re all disappointed.

“Just do what you do well and you’ll find yourself a fellow before you know it.”

Connolly, who lives in the US, will not be able to attend the ceremony in person, but a recorded acceptance message will be played.

How to watch the Bafta TV awards live | What channel is the Bafta’s on?