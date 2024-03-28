Scotland’s First Minister has intervened over the cancellation of one of Scotland’s biggest book festivals after it was snubbed for Creative Scotland funding.

Humza Yousaf has pledged that the Scottish Government will explore how it can help secure the future of Glasgow’s long-running Aye Write event after a bid for £77,5000 was rejected.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf during First Minster's Questions (FMQ's) at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He pledged action after former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon expressed dismay at the demise of the event and said she hoped funding could be found to revive the event, which has been running since 2005.

The plug was pulled on this year’s festival by Glasgow Life, the council-funded trust which runs & funds many of the city’s leading cultural events & venues.

Asked about Creative Scotland’s decision at First Minister’s Questions, Mr Yousaf described Aye Write as a “fantastic festival.”

He added m: “I would say it is something of a cultural icon, an institution within our festival and cultural landscape.

“Having been alerted to the news I will look at potential support the Scottish Government can provide.”

Posting on social media, Ms Sturgeon said described the loss of the festival as “really bad news."

She added: “Books, culture generally, are so vital to our wellbeing - and never more so than in the troubled times we live in today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Book festivals are opportunities to celebrate the wonder of literature and those who create it. We mustn't lose that."

Aye Write, which was launched in 2005, featured around 175 authors appearing in more than 120 events across 10 days last year.

Author and broadcaster Muriel Gray said: “Genuinely sad to hear this. A terrific festival that brought such a variety of amazing people to the city.

Responding to the news about Aye Write on social media, Frankie Boyle said: “A shame: Had a good few laughs at this over the years.”

Writer Billy Kay said: “This is terrible news for us all, but particularly bad for small publishers & creators of books for the Scottish market.”

Author Chris Brookmyre said: “Really disappointed that Aye Write has been cancelled due to a lack of public funding.

"It’s been one of the biggest fixtures on Scotland's cultural calendar for well over a decade, and it always meant a lot to me to take part in my hometown book festival.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Author Gerry Hassan said: “How long do we have to put up with the Scottish Govt's continual lack of championing and support of the arts and culture?”

Writer and broadcaster Damian Barr said: “Aye Write has been such a vital part of my life as a writer and reader. I was scheduled to appear with others at the next fest in an event about the play of Maggie & Me. This is such a shocking and damaging loss for Scotland’s literary eco-system.”

Scotland’s national poet, Kathleen Jamie, said: “A city the size of Glasgow without a book festival?”

Glasgow Life has also shelved the Wee Write book festival for children and young people, which was held separately from Aye Write.

A spokeswoman for Glasgow Life said: “The Aye Write and Wee Write book festivals celebrate the joy of reading, writing, and books, bringing audiences and authors together.

"Their delivery is dependent on securing external funding and while bids for funding support continue to exceed monies available, especially during the current difficult economic climate, some events will inevitably miss out.

“Aye Write and Wee Write have developed and grown over the years thanks, in part, to support through Creative Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our 2024 funding application to Creative Scotland was not successful so Aye Write and Wee Write will not be able to take place as festivals this year. We appreciate this will cause considerable disappointment.

“Glasgow Life will organise some pop-up Aye Write events during 2024 and will develop an application for multi-year funding starting in 2025, which if successful, means a return for the festivals next year.”

A spokeswoman for Creative Scotland said: “We recognise the significance of Aye Write to audiences and the literature sector and understand that this is disappointing news.

“The National Lottery open fund for organisations remains available to Aye Write to apply for further funding, and we welcome future applications.