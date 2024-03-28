The plug has been pulled on one of Scotland’s biggest book festivals after it was turned down for funding by Creative Scotland.

Aye Write, which has been running in Glasgow for nearly 20 years, has been shelved just weeks before the event had been expected to return after it was snubbed for support by the Scottish Government's arts agency.

Aye Write has been produced by Glasgow Life, the council-funded charity which is responsible for many of the city’s leading cultural venues.

It is a major funder of events like the Celtic Connections and Piping Live music festivals, the Glasgow International Comedy Festival, the Glasgow Mela, the Glasgow Film Festival, and Glasgow International, the city’s biennial festival of contemporary art.

However it is understood the return of Aye Write this year was reliant on Creative Scotland continuing its support of the event through its “open fund.”

The rejection of Aye Write’s £77,500 bid has emerged after one of Scotland’s leading classical music events, the Lammermuir Festival in East Lothian, announced it has secured Creative Scotland funding for the next two years after previously been rejected three times in the space of a year.

Creative Scotland has been under over a number of decisions in recent months, including the rejection of the Edinburgh Deaf Festival and a decision to award an explicit film project £84,555, only for the grant to be withdrawn after the arts agency shared a call-out for performers to film “non-simulated” sex scenes and “hardcore” acts.

Aye Write, which was launched in 2005, featured around 175 authors appearing in more than 120 events across 10 days last year.

Guests included former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, crime writer Val McDermid, poet Liz Lochhead, comics Frankie Boyle, Josie Long and Janey Godley, and broadcasters Sally Magnusson and Aasmah Mir.

Recent editions of Aye Write had also featured singer-songwriters Justin Currie and Tracey Thorn, authors Louise Welsh, Ian Rankin and Christopher Brookmyre, actress Celia Imrie and writer, social commentator and TV presenter Darren McGarvey.

Glasgow Life has also shelved the Wee Write book festival for children and young people, which was held separately from Aye Write.

A spokeswoman for Glasgow Life said: “The Aye Write and Wee Write book festivals celebrate the joy of reading, writing, and books, bringing audiences and authors together.

"Their delivery is dependent on securing external funding and while bids for funding support continue to exceed monies available, especially during the current difficult economic climate, some events will inevitably miss out.

“Aye Write and Wee Write have developed and grown over the years thanks, in part, to support through Creative Scotland.

"Our 2024 funding application to Creative Scotland was not successful so Aye Write and Wee Write will not be able to take place as festivals this year. We appreciate this will cause considerable disappointment.

“Glasgow Life will organise some pop-up Aye Write events during 2024 and will develop an application for multi-year funding starting in 2025, which if successful, means a return for the festivals next year.”

A spokeswoman for Creative Scotland said: “We recognise the significance of Aye Write to audiences and the literature sector and understand that this is disappointing news.

“The National Lottery open fund for organisations remains available to Aye Write to apply for further funding, and we welcome future applications.