Arctic Monkeys are scheduled to play Bellahouston Park in Glasgow but had to cancel last week’s Dublin slow due to illness. Here is the latest news on Alex Turner and his acute laryngitis.

The much anticipated summer of big Scottish concerts are in full swing after Edinburgh welcomed Harry Styles and Beyonce in the past few weeks - however one gig is in big doubt after illness in the Arctic Monkeys camp.

Alex Turner and his band are scheduled head to Glasgow for the first Scottish shows since they headlined the city’s TRNSMT festival in 2018 and thousands of fans have already snapped up tickets for the event in quick-time but not face an anxious wait on whether it will go ahead.

Latest news on Alex Turner, will Arctic Monkeys Glasgow gig be cancelled

The Arctics were forced to pull out of their show in Dublin after lead singer Alex Turner was struck down with illness and issued the following statement. They are scheduled to play Glasgow Bellahouston Park on June 25.

The statement read: “We are extremely sorry to announce the cancellation of Arctic Monkeys show at Marlay Park in Dublin tomorrow.

"Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis, and following medical advice, has been ordered to rest.

"Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitably cause all their Irish fans.

"Full refunds will be credited back to the ticket purchaser’s account by Ticketmaster within the next six working days.”

Those fans going to Glastonbury will also have some concern, with the band pencilled in to headline this festival this Friday.

However, Turner’s girlfriend, French singer Louise Verneuil, appears to have allayed fears the festival appearance - and subsequent Glasgow gig - would be cancelled when she took to her Instagram story to write: “Go Glasto” - phew.

Laryngitis recovery time

While it can vary from person to person, in most cases it will better without treatment in about a week. Symptoms of laryngitis can begin suddenly and usually get worse over a period of two to three days.

Who is supporting Arctic Monkeys in Glasgow

Swedish garage rock band The Hives will be the main support at Bellahouston Park, alongside The Mysterines. The Hives already have an army of fans themselves, having exploded into the public conscious in the early 2000s with catchy hit ‘Hate To Say I Told You’.

The Mysterines, who will open the gig, are a relatively new alternative rock band and released their debut album ‘Reeling’ at the beginning of last year.

While times are subject to change, the gig is expected to kick off at around 7pm, with Arctic Monkeys likely to be on stage around 8:55pm.

When is Arctic Monkeys in Glasgow

The band will play Bellahouston Park Stadium on 25 June 2023. The show doors at Bellahouston Park are scheduled to open at 4pm.

Can I still get tickets for Arctic Monkeys in Glasgow

At the time of writing, there are only re-sale tickets available on Ticketmaster for the event in Glasgow. If they are any remaining re-sale tickets, they can be purchased here.