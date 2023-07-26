The line up for Belladrum 2023 is excellent and anticipation is high – but if you’re overwhelmed with choice here are five Scottish acts you should consider seeing.

Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival has been entertaining fans since 2004, and this year’s event will be no different.

Norwegian popstar Sigrid will headline the Thursday night, alongside Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder. On Friday, Bastille will wow audiences alongside KT Tunstall and Kiefer Sutherland. Meanwhile, on Saturday festival-goers will be charmed by the likes of Travis, Peat & Diesel and Scouting For Girls.

And of course there are a number of less established acts who will be taking to the stage, from Olivia Dean, Cat Ryan, and Rianne Downey to The Dazed Digital Age, Berta Kennedy, Brògeal and more.

There are many amazing homegrown artists playing Belladrum 2023 but if you’re looking for recommendations, here are 5 Scottish artists worth checking out.

Katie Gregson-Macleod

Inverness-born Katie Gregson-Macleod made waves on TikTok in 2022 with her song Complex, which earned her a nomination for Best Song Musically and Lyrically at the 2023 Ivor Novello Awards.

Elephant Sessions

Also emerging from the Scottish Highlands, indie-folk band Elephant Sessions will perform at Belladrum on Friday evening. In 2022 the group won the Scots Trad Music Award for Album of the Year and in 2018 they won Live Act of the Year – so not one to miss out on.

Spyres

Alternative band Spyres from Glasgow are making waves for themselves touring with bands such as The Jesus And Mary Chain, Nothing But Thieves and The Snuts – you can catch them on Friday.

Nati Dredd

Another Scottish singer who was propelled to fame on TikTok, Nati Dreddd will bring her folk rock sound to Belladrum audiences. Having just played Transmt and fresh off the back of Eilean Dorcha Festival her Tartan Heart Festival set on Sunday promises a good time.

Valtos