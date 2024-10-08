One of the great showmen of rock has an upcoming date with Glasgow.

Over a career spanning six decades, Alice Cooper has redefined concerts with his theatrical live rock oddessies fusing music with horror and much loved by generations of fans.

Originally performing as the lead singer in a band called Alice Cooper (when he was called Vincent Furnier), he found continued global success when he changed his name to that of the band he fronted, effectively going solo and releasing concept album Welcome to My Nightmare in 1975.

He’s since released 22 solo albums to go alongside the seven released as a band, selling over 50 million copies and spawning hit songs including School’s Out, Poison, No More Mr. Nice Guy and Elected.

The multi-talented Cooper is also an actor, scratch golfer, restaurateur, and radio DJ.

His latest album Road came out last year and he’s currently on a world tour mixing old songs with the new, and promising “snakes, guillotines, monsters and more - wreaking havoc on stage nightly”.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans, with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s what you need to know.

When is Alice Cooper playing Glasgow?

Alice Cooper plays Glasgow's OVO Hydro on his ‘Too Close For Comfort’ tour to date on Monday, October 14.

Will there be a support act?

Alice Cooper will have two supports for his Glasgow gig.

First up will British punk band The Meffs, who have built up a reputation as a searing live band over the last year.

After that it’s on to local heroes Primal Scream to provide the main support. Led by frontman Bobby Gillespie, the band formed in Glasgow in 1982 and had huge success with their 1991 Mercury Prize-winning album Screamadelica, featuring hit singles Loaded, Come Together and Movin’ On Up. To date they have released 11 studio albums, with the 12th, Come Ahead arriving later this year.

What are the stage times?

Doors open at 6pm, with The Meffs on at 7pm, but no other times have yet been released by the venue. Judging by similar gigs, expect Primal Scream to start their set between 7.45pm and 8pm, and Alice Cooper to begin his set at around 9pm. The show will end by 11pm at latest.

Are tickets still available?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available here, starting at £58.45.

Are there any age restrictions?

It’s over 14s only in the standing area and over 8s in the seated sections, with under 16s having to be accompanied by an adult.

What is the likely Alice Cooper setlist?

Alice Cooper seems to be playing an identical setlist every night of the tour. Expect to hear the following at his Hydro gig, from a concert in Berlin: