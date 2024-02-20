US singer Alice Cooper. Image: Getty

Alice Cooper will soon thrill audiences around the UK as part of a six-date tour.

Performing in arenas around the UK, it will be the first time the American star has headlined in the country since 2022 and follows the release of his latest album Road.

Best known for songs such as Poison, School's Out and No More Mr Nice Guy, fans have been promised experiences more "up close and in your face" than ever.

Here's how you can get tickets for Alice Cooper's UK tour, what to know about tickets, presale, support acts and more.

Alice Cooper UK tour dates

Alice Cooper's 2024 UK tour will see him play six dates across the UK, kick off events in Glasgow.

Monday, October 14 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Wednesday, October 16 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Thursday, October 17 - Manchester, AO Arena

Friday, October 18 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

Sunday, October 20 - London, Eventim Apollo

Monday, October 21 - London, Eventim Apollo

Alice Cooper tickets

Tickets for Alice Cooper's upcoming shows go on sale from 10am on Friday, February 23.

Alice Cooper presale

There are several lots of presale tickets available for Alice Cooper's 2024 UK tour, depending location and venue.

For each of his shows, fans can receive access to presale through Ticketmaster on Thursday, February 22 from 10am. This is the only presale available for his London and Birmingham shows.

There are several additional presale options for his Manchester and Leeds shows through each venue as well as an additional presale for Three customers. Manchester fans also have the opportunity to access the AEG Presale.

Glasgow presale

To receive Alice Cooper presale for Glasgow, fans will have access to the OVO Presale which begins at 10am on Wednesday, February 21, in addition to the Ticketmaster presale.

There will also be a venue specific presale from 10am on Thursday, February 22.

Who will support the tour?

Primal Scream will support Alice Cooper's 2024 Too Close For Comfort tour around the UK, excluding London. For his London shows, audiences will instead be treated to Sex Pistols guitarist-songwriter Glen Matlock.