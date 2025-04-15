AEW will make its Scottish debut at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow with a special double taping of AEW: Dynamite and Collision. | Rob - stock.adobe.com

There are a number of presale options available to fans hoping to attend AEW: Dynamite and Collision in Glasgow, with prices set to start at £30.90.

All Elite Wresting will make its Scottish debut this August with a special dual taping of AEW: Dynamite and Collision.

Following in the footsteps of WWE, the wrestling events will take place at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Wednesday, August 20 - just days before AEW arrives in London for a huge crossover event with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Here’s when AEW will arrive in Glasgow and how you can get tickets.

When is AEW Glasgow?

AEW will make its Scottish debut on Wednesday, August 20, with a dual taping of AEW: Dynamite and Collision at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

Then on Sunday, August 24, AEW will head to London for AEW Forbidden Door - a pay per view event - on Sunday, August 24 in collaboration with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

How to get tickets for AEW Glasgow

Tickets for AEW Glasgow will go on sale from 10am on Friday, May 2, via sites including Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

Is there presale for AEW Glasgow?

Yes, there are several presale options available for AEW in Glasgow.

The earliest presale for the event at the OVO Hydro will take place at 10am on Monday, April 28, and will be available for AEW VIP members.

A second presale event will then go live at 12pm on the same day for fans who have signed up to AEW Insider.

All Elite Wrestling have announced details for their upcoming Forbidden Door show - an event in conjunction with New Japan Pro Wrestling. | AEW

There is then the OVO Live presale, which will begin at 10am on Tuesday, April 29. This will only be available to customers of the firm who have signed up for their OVO Live rewards scheme.

Customers of O2 and Virgin Media will also be able to access O2 Priority presale tickets for AEW Glasgow from 10am on Wednesday, April 30.

You can also sign up for the Scottish Events Campus (SEC) newsletter to receive access to a generic Venue presale from 10am on Thursday, May 1.

The final AEW Glasgow presale option is through Live Nation, with fans able to register their details on the site to receive access to tickets from 10am on Thursday, May 1.

All AEW Glasgow presale options:

AEW VIP presale: From 10am on Monday, April 28

AEW Insider presale: From 12pm on Monday, April 28

OVO Live presale: From 10am on Tuesday, April 29

O2 Priority presale: From 10am on Wednesday, April 30

Venue presale: From 10am on Thursday, May 1

Live Nation presale: From 10am on Thursday, May 1

How much are tickets for AEW Glasgow?

Ticket prices for AEW: Dynamite and Collision in Glasgow will range from £30.90 at the cheapest and £626.75 at the most expensive.