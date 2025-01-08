Wrestling is one of the most lucrative sports on the planet, with worldwide fame and serious fandom placing it amongst the highest grossing professions on the planet.

Now broadcast on Netflix, wrestlers’ fame and fortune could soar in the coming weeks and months, with CM Punk and Roman Reigns set to take part in next month’s WWE RAW live event on the popular subscription website.

The current Undisputed WWE Championship is held by Cody Rhodes, who also holds the the WWE Championship and the WWE Universal Championship, while the women’s champion is currently Tiffany Stratton. Both champions are in their first reign.

But who is the richest wrestler to have ever lived? Who has racked up fame, fortune and big sponsorships to become the all-time richest wrestler?

Here are the 11 richest wrestlers ever, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

1 . Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson One of the most famous wrestlers of his generation, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has morphed into a fully fledged Hollywood actor and has a huge reported net worth of $800million. | Sebastian Reuter Photo: Sebastian Reuter Photo Sales

2 . Triple H Now the chief content officer of WWE, Triple H - Paul Levesque - is one of the richest wrestlers to have ever lived - and one of the most popular and loved sport stars on the planet. He has a reported net worth of $250million. | Getty Images for Netflix Photo Sales

3 . John Cena Another popular wrestler who moved into acting and was a huge success in Hollywood, Cena is one of the biggest names in the wrestling circle and is much adored by his fans. He has a reported net worth of $80million. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Steve 'Stone Cold' Austin Viewed by many as the best to do ever do it, Stone Cold is particularly active on social media site Instagram these days, where he is still worshipped by many wrestling fanatics. He has a reported net worth of $30 million. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales