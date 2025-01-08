Wrestling is one of the most lucrative sports on the planet, with worldwide fame and serious fandom placing it amongst the highest grossing professions on the planet.
Now broadcast on Netflix, wrestlers’ fame and fortune could soar in the coming weeks and months, with CM Punk and Roman Reigns set to take part in next month’s WWE RAW live event on the popular subscription website.
The current Undisputed WWE Championship is held by Cody Rhodes, who also holds the the WWE Championship and the WWE Universal Championship, while the women’s champion is currently Tiffany Stratton. Both champions are in their first reign.
But who is the richest wrestler to have ever lived? Who has racked up fame, fortune and big sponsorships to become the all-time richest wrestler?
Here are the 11 richest wrestlers ever, according to CelebrityNetWorth.