Here are the 11 richest wrestlers in history. Cr: Getty Images.Here are the 11 richest wrestlers in history. Cr: Getty Images.
Here are the 11 richest wrestlers in history. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Wrestling Rich List 2025: Here are the 11 richest wrestlers in history - including WWE legends Roman Reigns and CM Punk

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 8th Jan 2025, 10:20 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2025, 12:21 GMT

Here are the wrestlers that prove just how wealthy getting in the ring can make you.

Wrestling is one of the most lucrative sports on the planet, with worldwide fame and serious fandom placing it amongst the highest grossing professions on the planet.

Now broadcast on Netflix, wrestlers’ fame and fortune could soar in the coming weeks and months, with CM Punk and Roman Reigns set to take part in next month’s WWE RAW live event on the popular subscription website.

The current Undisputed WWE Championship is held by Cody Rhodes, who also holds the the WWE Championship and the WWE Universal Championship, while the women’s champion is currently Tiffany Stratton. Both champions are in their first reign.

But who is the richest wrestler to have ever lived? Who has racked up fame, fortune and big sponsorships to become the all-time richest wrestler?

Here are the 11 richest wrestlers ever, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

One of the most famous wrestlers of his generation, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has morphed into a fully fledged Hollywood actor and has a huge reported net worth of $800million.

1. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

One of the most famous wrestlers of his generation, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has morphed into a fully fledged Hollywood actor and has a huge reported net worth of $800million. | Sebastian Reuter Photo: Sebastian Reuter

Photo Sales
Now the chief content officer of WWE, Triple H - Paul Levesque - is one of the richest wrestlers to have ever lived - and one of the most popular and loved sport stars on the planet. He has a reported net worth of $250million.

2. Triple H

Now the chief content officer of WWE, Triple H - Paul Levesque - is one of the richest wrestlers to have ever lived - and one of the most popular and loved sport stars on the planet. He has a reported net worth of $250million. | Getty Images for Netflix

Photo Sales
Another popular wrestler who moved into acting and was a huge success in Hollywood, Cena is one of the biggest names in the wrestling circle and is much adored by his fans. He has a reported net worth of $80million.

3. John Cena

Another popular wrestler who moved into acting and was a huge success in Hollywood, Cena is one of the biggest names in the wrestling circle and is much adored by his fans. He has a reported net worth of $80million. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Viewed by many as the best to do ever do it, Stone Cold is particularly active on social media site Instagram these days, where he is still worshipped by many wrestling fanatics. He has a reported net worth of $30 million.

4. Steve 'Stone Cold' Austin

Viewed by many as the best to do ever do it, Stone Cold is particularly active on social media site Instagram these days, where he is still worshipped by many wrestling fanatics. He has a reported net worth of $30 million. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WrestlingMoneyNetflix
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice