This week saw the nominees announced for the 96th Academy Awards with biopic Oppenheimer leading the way.

And there's some Scottish interest with 'Poor Things', a film based on Glaswegian artist Alasdair Gray's novel of the same name, up for 11 Oscars.

The first Oscars were held in 1929, when Douglas Fairbanks handed out trophies at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

Since then they have become an annual celebration of the best films of the year, with ‘Everything Everywhere All At One’, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’, ‘The Fabelmans’ and ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ amongst the leading candidates for 2023.

Over the years many Scottish actors and filmmakers have been honoured by the Academy.

Here are 16 of them.

1 . Frank Lloyd Glasgow-born film director Frank Lloyd won two Oscars for Best Director category for 'The Divine Lady' and 'Cavalcade', while his best known film 'Mutiny on the Bounty' won Best Picture. He was also one the founder of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences - the body that established the Oscars. Photo: Jimmy Sime Photo Sales

2 . Sir Sean Connery Remarkably, Scotland's most famous actor was only nominated once for an Academy Award. It was all he needed though - as Sean Connery ended up taking home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Untouchables. Photo: Mark Wilson Photo Sales

3 . Deborah Kerr Originally from Scotland, Deborah Kerr moved to Hollywood in the 1940s and became one of the most celebrated actresses. She was nominated six times for Academy Awards - for 'Edward, My Son', 'From Here to Eternity', 'The King and I', 'Heaven Knows Mr. Allison', 'Separate Tables, and 'The Sundowners'. She was then belatedly awarded an Honorary Oscar in 1994. Photo: Baron Photo Sales