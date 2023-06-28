There will no no shortage of political debate and discussion during August in Edinburgh.

Comedy may be the first thing that comes to people's minds when they think about the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, but there are a wide range of cultural experiences available, from poetry to dance.

And in recent years, politics has made up a significant part of the spoken world section of the programme, with The Stand and The Pleasance in particular attracting interviews with some of the most powerful people in Britain.

Here are 11 to watch out for this year - from Jeremy Corbyn to Nicola Sturgeon. They can all be booked here.

1 . Jeremy Corbyn Former Labour leader Jetemy Corbyn will be chatting to film director Ken Loach about "the importance of the arts and culture, what the arts means to them personally and why we need to democratise access to cultural industries". The event is at the Stand's New Town Theatre on August 23 at 9.20pm.

2 . Alex Salmond Fomer SNP leader and Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond will be interviewed by Iain Dale alongside Conservate MP David Davis at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre at 1pm on August 8.

3 . Harriet Harman Mother of the House and Labout MP Harriet Harman will be chatting to former politician and journalist Iain Dale at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre at 4pm on August 7.

4 . Humza Yousaf Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf should be a big draw when he's interviewed at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre at 1pm on August 11.