Politics at the Fringe 2023: Here are 11 prominent politicians appearing at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe

There will no no shortage of political debate and discussion during August in Edinburgh.

By David Hepburn
Published 28th Jun 2023, 17:13 BST

Comedy may be the first thing that comes to people's minds when they think about the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, but there are a wide range of cultural experiences available, from poetry to dance.

And in recent years, politics has made up a significant part of the spoken world section of the programme, with The Stand and The Pleasance in particular attracting interviews with some of the most powerful people in Britain.

Here are 11 to watch out for this year - from Jeremy Corbyn to Nicola Sturgeon. They can all be booked here.

Former Labour leader Jetemy Corbyn will be chatting to film director Ken Loach about "the importance of the arts and culture, what the arts means to them personally and why we need to democratise access to cultural industries". The event is at the Stand's New Town Theatre on August 23 at 9.20pm.

1. Jeremy Corbyn

Fomer SNP leader and Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond will be interviewed by Iain Dale alongside Conservate MP David Davis at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre at 1pm on August 8.

2. Alex Salmond

Mother of the House and Labout MP Harriet Harman will be chatting to former politician and journalist Iain Dale at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre at 4pm on August 7.

3. Harriet Harman

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf should be a big draw when he's interviewed at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre at 1pm on August 11.

4. Humza Yousaf

