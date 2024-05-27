There’s a growing list of countries banning vaping as well as smoking so unless you want to find yourself with a fine or prison sentence, it’s time to brush up on the rules in your destination.

Which countries can I vape on holiday?

As a vaper I’m contemplating giving up for good, just in case. It’s just not worth it and I’d hate to have to upset the natural dynamics of parent/child relationships and phone home to tell my kids I’d been arrested.

If I want to travel abroad, it’s probably time to say goodbye to the sticky gloop with My Little Pony names and fruity flavours, slap on the nicotine patches and occupy my mouth with a lozenge.

Among a long list of countries falling out with the vape, along with smoking, is Spain, which is cracking down on both with a ban last year at all of Barcelona’s beaches, as well as 28 on the Balearic Islands since - sneaking a puff there could see you sucking up a fine of up to €2,000. Meanwhile Australia has made vapes illegal and being caught smoking one could lead to two years in prison and fines of £24,000. Put that in your vape and smoke it. Not.

Veneto and Sardinia are completely smoke-free with fines up to €550, and if it’s a disposable vape, it’s banned in a list of 35 countries stretching from Argentina through Mexico and Singapore to Venezuela, with France hoping ban single use vapes from September.

You won’t be able to buy vapes in Turkey (but can use them), while in Greece it’s allowed but with restrictions on nicotine strength and cartridge size, while in the US it varies from state to state, so forget any Thelma and Louise headscarf, red lipstick and nicotine road trip fantasies - nowadays they’d be done for nicotine violations along with theft, murder and dangerous driving.