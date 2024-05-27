A safari park in Scotland has announced the birth of two critically endangered lemur pups.

Twin black-and-white ruffled lemurs Nova and Evie were born on April 14 at Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park near Stirling.

With the pups now six weeks old, the park has officially announced the birth of the animals which are considered to be critically endangered. There are as few as 1,000 remaining in the wild and the sisters are the third litter to be born at the Scottish safari site, with their siblings now living across zoological establishments in the UK.

The lemurs are known to have the second-loudest primate call in the animal kingdom, which makes them more susceptible to capture for the illegal pet trade, and additional threats such as hunting by locals and habitat destruction.

Blair Drummond participates in the European Endangered Species Breeding Programme in order to build the population of animals such as the lemurs.

Keeper Lesley Rodger said: “We are overjoyed to welcome these two new arrivals to our lemur conspiracy. They are gaining confidence in their surroundings daily and are already testing their limb strength by hanging from branches in their aviary.

“Both pups are female and based on our past experience, girls do tend to be more of a handful. We have named them Nova, meaning ‘new’ and Evie meaning ‘life’.”

