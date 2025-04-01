Barra is the most southerly of the inhabited islands in Scotland’s spectacular Outer Hebrides. The island is very often called “Barra-bados” or “Barra-dise” because of the tropical-looking white sandy beaches and turquoise waters.Barra is the most southerly of the inhabited islands in Scotland’s spectacular Outer Hebrides. The island is very often called “Barra-bados” or “Barra-dise” because of the tropical-looking white sandy beaches and turquoise waters.
Barra is the most southerly of the inhabited islands in Scotland’s spectacular Outer Hebrides. The island is very often called “Barra-bados” or “Barra-dise” because of the tropical-looking white sandy beaches and turquoise waters.

What to see in Scotland in 2025: The 25 “Best sights for tourists” according to Scotsman readers

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 10th Apr 2023, 11:08 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 10:19 BST

Scotland is on a lot of people’s bucket lists and if that includes you then these are the incredible Scottish locations you have to check out - as recommended by our Scotsman readers.

For the most popular Scottish tourist attractions you can easily find suggestions like Edinburgh or the Scottish Highlands with a quick online search, but of course there is much more on offer in this bonnie wee country of ours.

Majestic castles, UNESCO heritage sites, and tropical-style beaches are only some of the sights that make Scotland such an unforgettable place to visit. This list includes attractions that are free to visit, some famous and others considered to be ‘hidden gems’.

So, here are twenty-five of the most spectacular places to visit in Scotland according to our Scotsman readers.

You can find Loch Awe in the heart of Argyll just a two-hour journey by car from Glasgow in Central Scotland. It measures forty-one meters in length and occupies thirty-eight and a half square kilometres making it Scotland’s longest freshwater Loch. Nearby you can find Kilchurn Castle; one of Scotland’s most photographed castles.

1. Loch Awe

You can find Loch Awe in the heart of Argyll just a two-hour journey by car from Glasgow in Central Scotland. It measures forty-one meters in length and occupies thirty-eight and a half square kilometres making it Scotland’s longest freshwater Loch. Nearby you can find Kilchurn Castle; one of Scotland’s most photographed castles. Photo: via WikiCommons

Photo Sales
This is the highest mountain in Scotland and the entire United Kingdom standing 4,411 feet above sea level. It used to be a huge active volcano which erupted and collapsed in on itself millions of years ago.

2. Ben Nevis

This is the highest mountain in Scotland and the entire United Kingdom standing 4,411 feet above sea level. It used to be a huge active volcano which erupted and collapsed in on itself millions of years ago. Photo: via WikiCommons

Photo Sales
Stirling Castle is one of Scotland’s most well-known castles for its intriguing history and architecture. New tapestries at the castle were crafted as part of a £2 million project which took 13 years to complete. They recapture the atmosphere of the royal court.

3. Unicorn Tapestries at Stirling Castle

Stirling Castle is one of Scotland’s most well-known castles for its intriguing history and architecture. New tapestries at the castle were crafted as part of a £2 million project which took 13 years to complete. They recapture the atmosphere of the royal court. Photo: via WikiCommons

Photo Sales
As the National Trust for Scotland puts it, “It's known equally for its awe-inspiring views and sorrowful past – it is a place of history, wildlife, adventure and myth.” It is considered Scotland’s most famous glen and is named after the River Coe which runs through it.

4. Glencoe

As the National Trust for Scotland puts it, “It's known equally for its awe-inspiring views and sorrowful past – it is a place of history, wildlife, adventure and myth.” It is considered Scotland’s most famous glen and is named after the River Coe which runs through it. Photo: tonyarmstrong on Flickr

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandScotsmanEdinburghUNESCO
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice