What to see in Scotland in 2025: The 25 “Best sights for tourists” according to Scotsman readers

For the most popular Scottish tourist attractions you can easily find suggestions like Edinburgh or the Scottish Highlands with a quick online search, but of course there is much more on offer in this bonnie wee country of ours.
So, here are twenty-five of the most spectacular places to visit in Scotland according to our Scotsman readers.
1. Loch Awe
You can find Loch Awe in the heart of Argyll just a two-hour journey by car from Glasgow in Central Scotland. It measures forty-one meters in length and occupies thirty-eight and a half square kilometres making it Scotland’s longest freshwater Loch. Nearby you can find Kilchurn Castle; one of Scotland’s most photographed castles. Photo: via WikiCommons
2. Ben Nevis
This is the highest mountain in Scotland and the entire United Kingdom standing 4,411 feet above sea level. It used to be a huge active volcano which erupted and collapsed in on itself millions of years ago. Photo: via WikiCommons
3. Unicorn Tapestries at Stirling Castle
Stirling Castle is one of Scotland’s most well-known castles for its intriguing history and architecture. New tapestries at the castle were crafted as part of a £2 million project which took 13 years to complete. They recapture the atmosphere of the royal court. Photo: via WikiCommons
4. Glencoe
As the National Trust for Scotland puts it, “It's known equally for its awe-inspiring views and sorrowful past – it is a place of history, wildlife, adventure and myth.” It is considered Scotland’s most famous glen and is named after the River Coe which runs through it. Photo: tonyarmstrong on Flickr