A night away in beautiful Perthshire is never better than in the autumn, finds Rosalind Erskine.

One of my favourite places in Scotland in autumn is Pitlochry and I am far from alone. The picturesque town with its bustling high street is a popular stop for tourists and visitors alike. The summer is busy but, thanks to the long-running Enchanted Forest light and sound show in nearby Faskally Woods, the autumn months see thousands of visitors to Pitlochry. It’s a time of dark nights, beautiful autumn scenery and fun for the whole family, with the event running for a month from early October to early November.

The town’s accommodation gets booked up quickly, and one of the top places to stay is the peaceful Craigatin House and Courtyard. This is where I booked ahead of a night at this year’s Enchanted Forest.

Originally built in the 1820s by Dr William Stuart Irving, described as Pitlochry’s “most famous doctor”, Craigatin House and Courtyard has 14 rooms, with half located in the main house and the rest in the courtyard block. There’s also a residents lounge and breakfast room.

Budget or boutique?

With prices starting at £180 per room per night at this time of year, this is a boutique offering not just due to the price, but the number of rooms available.

Room service

My double room in the main building was spacious and bright with a desk, large double bed and en suite with a huge shower. Each room has its own colour scheme/design which is something the previous owners implemented. They also added the light-filled double height extension, which offers guests a view of the mature gardens. There’s also courtyard rooms that include a suite and a twin room.

Wining and dining

Craigatin House and Courtyard serves breakfast only, but there are plenty of options for dinner in Pitlochry, from fish and chips to a Thai meal in a former train carriage to excellent pub grub.

The breakfast at Craigatin is excellent, and much commented on and praised in guest reviews. You need to book a time the night before, and order what you’d like. The menu is compact but everything is cooked fresh, including a full Scottish breakfast or variants such as fried eggs, bacon and sausages which are served with toast and your choice of tea or coffee. The highlight is the signature porridge served with cream, brown sugar and a shot of whisky.

Worth getting out of bed for

Pitlochry has an excellent high street with independent shops, cafes, a wonderful florist and whisky shops. It’s an ideal place for spending an afternoon wandering and the fish ladder and dam is a lovely, short walk with a chance to take some pictures of the beautiful scenery, which includes lots of autumn colours at this time of year.

During October and November, the Enchanted Forest takes place just up the road in Faskally Woods. This year’s theme is Luminara and includes the event’s first ever fully immersive panoramic moment. The Pulse of Luminara is a choreographed, synchronised light and sound spectacle that sweeps across the entire forest and every installation, uniting thousands of visitors in a shared experience.

The Pitlochry Festival Theatre is another great reason to visit, and stay, in the town. It was founded in 1951 and is Scotland’s only major, rurally located arts organisation. Blair Athol Distillery is also an excellent place to visit for whisky fans.

Little extras

My room had a good selection of tea and coffee and full sized toiletries as well as excellent visitor information.

Guestbook comments

