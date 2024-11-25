The boutique family-run Scottish island B&B that’s been named best in the country

A luxury, 5-star B&B has scooped a huge accolade at national awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glenegedale House, a five-star luxurious guesthouse on the Isle of Islay, has been crowned Best B&B or Guesthouse Experience in Scotland in the coveted Scottish Thistle Awards this month (November 2024).

Husband and wife team, Emma and Graeme Clark, are over the moon at their business being named the national winner of the country’s tourism awards. The Scottish Thistle Awards celebrate the very best of the tourism and events industry. They have become an annual celebration of innovation, collaboration and sheer excellence in the sector and the organisers said: “This year has been no exception with our finalists and winners demonstrating why Scotland is world-renowned as a must-visit destination.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Clark of Glenegedale House in Islay said some islands were losing £2 million a week in bookings. Picture: Glenegedale House

Emma - who also entered the Top 100 Women in Tourism list, compiled by Women in Tourism - added: “This award is like the BAFTAs of the Tourism World. The ethical nature of the process, the judging and the work gone in to make sure not a stone is unturned and they have made the right decision makes winning such a huge honour.”

This isn’t the only time that the couple’s Victorian guesthouse has won a Thistle awards. The first was at the 2014/15 awards when Glenegedale was named the Central South West Most Hospitable Bed and Breakfast/Guesthouse. Since then the awards have kept on coming with praise mentioning the friendly welcome, the food and the hosting. In 2019/20 Glenegedale scooped the winner of the Most Hospitable B&B / Guesthouse for Visit Scotland in the national Thistle Awards. Judges have praised ‘the integration with the community and the passion the owners have for the business’.

Glenegedale House is a white washed Victorian house, located just minutes from Islay airport and one of the island's most stunning beaches. Guests to the cosy and stylish guesthouse can expect roaring peat fires, elegant antique furnishings, and stunning views often of sunsets. It’s also an ideal spot for northern lights. The food is as fabulous as the surroundings, whether it is the incredible, homemade breakfast choices (The Scotsman has rated this the best breakfast in Scotland) or seafood dinners. Guests can enjoy gourmet Scottish cuisine, locally sourced ingredients, and a warm, personalised experience.

Thistle Award winners Emma and Graeme Clark | Thistle Awards

Of the award win, Emma said: “Glenegedale house is not only our business, it’s a passion and creating amazing guest experiences and helping them make wonderful memories to treasure until they visit again is always brilliant, but this award is a dream come true. It helps us all continue to strive to do better and feels like the biggest pat on the back for all the hard work over the years to share with the world. Our mission here at Glenegedale House is to ensure every guest leaves feeling they have spent their time and money well and leaves with a sense of happiness and fulfilment and a wish to return.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad