I can’t stop thinking about this amazing hotel breakfast, which includes a dram of whisky.

I love a good hotel breakfast as much as the next person and, thanks to work, can indulge in these more often than my waistline or cholesterol would like. From hot buffets to freshly made omelettes or the appeal of those miniature boxes of cereal that you’ve not eaten since you were a child, the options are varied and many. Given we’re only a few weeks away from school summer holidays, many of us will be jetting off to beach breaks or all inclusive city weekenders. There’s an appeal of trying exciting things for breakfast for the first time when visiting a new place. It’s a way to try and understand the culture and society that you’re visiting, and is one of the charms of being away from home. I’ve had curry and egg hoppers in Sri Lanka and a huge stack of pancakes in New York, but the one breakfast I’ve never been able to top comes from an award-winning Scottish island hotel.

Picture: Glenegedale House

Glenegedale House on Islay is a family-run abode, situated opposite the airport and overlooking Laggan Bay. Opened in 2014, the impressive white washed home has been stylishly decorated by owners Emma and Graeme Clark who built careers in hospitality on the mainland before returning to Emma’s homeland of Islay to start up their own business. You’ll want to stay at Glenegedale House for the weekday dinner options, which include a freshly caught seafood platter, but it’s the breakfast that’s a winner for me.

It all starts with a platter of home poached fruit, homemade granola and yoghurt - the fruit changing with the seasons. Then you’ll be served a still-warm from the oven homemade muffin. These have become somewhat famous on social media, as guests have taken them out (in the provided brown bags) and photographed them around Islay. Flavours vary but can include Nutella, dark chocolate and vanilla and fresh fig and almond. I live in the west end of Glasgow where there’s a coffee shop and bakery on every street,and I’ve yet to have a better cake at breakfast time. If you have room, and you might not get much choice but you won’t regret it, the next course is creamy porridge served with a silver jug of more cream, brown sugar to sprinkle on top and a bottle of Laphroaig, to add a touch (or very generous splash) of Islay smoke to this very Scottish meal. Finally, cooked options - such as a fry up or eggs - are available but more often than not I’ve had to tap out at this stage.

The couple have won awards for their food, which started out as pre-ordered platters of local meats and seafood and has grown to a three course option. Personally I think it’s the homemade nature as well as the use of local produce that makes this place stand out. Other favourites include the homemade oatcakes made with grist from local distilleries, Orsay Sea Salt ltd and Mara Seaweed.