Enjoy the autumnal sights of the highlands and island at this beautiful location.

The North Coast 500 (NC500) route has become a huge success story in bringing tourists to what was once a lesser travelled route. If you’re keen to explore the Highlands and north coast but are put off by how busy the route can be, especially in summer, then there are other options.

One place that’s worth the trip is Glenelg, thanks to its traditional ferry and points of historical interest. Officially twinned with Glenelg, Mars in 2021, getting there can also be a challenge. By road, travellers must take the twisting single track road that climbs to more than 1,000ft over Bealach Ratagan, one of the highest mountain passes in the UK, but it’s well worth it.

Liz Mackenzie of Four Seasons Campers has shared her top tips for travelling around the north of Scotland, including tips for Glenelg. Liz said “As awesome as Kintail is, a much quieter route and more spectacular route in my humble opinion, is the lesser known route to Skye, south of Sheil Bridge heading up over the hill to the pretty village of Glenelg that looks out across to Skye. The road itself gives the most spectacular views overlooking Loch Duich and Loch Alsh and you truly feel like you are getting away from it all as you drive higher and higher through thick woodland with glimpses of the lochs and glens below and a series of view points to stop and gaze out from. There is a definite feeling of anticipation as you reach the summit and tip over the top to descend down the hill to the pretty coastal village of Glenelg with simply outstanding views across to Skye.”

Once you make the journey to Glenelg, you’ll find the cosy Glenelg Inn, which is a traditional inn that serves local Scottish food and drink. Guests can enjoy this while overlooking the uninterrupted views over the Sound of Sleat to the Isle of Skye. If you want to visit the Glenelg Inn, make sure and call ahead to book a table as they get very busy, and people will travel far and wide for food and a warm Scottish welcome.

The inn is also close to the Glenelg Ferry that runs between the mainland and Skye – the oldest turnstyle ferry in the world. Gavin Maxwell wrote his classic Ring of Bright Water in Glenelg from his cottage at Sandaig and today's visitors will find a completely unspoilt area full of wildlife and total peace and quiet. Glenelg is also home to the original Skye Ferry. The ferry boat, the MV Glenachullish, is the last manually operated turntable ferry and runs every 20 minutes in the summer months. It was built in 1969 with a capacity for six cars and 12 passengers. As well as the ferry and beautiful views, Glenelg has some ancient but well preserved brochs where people and livestock lived over 2000 years ago.

For those that are travelling to this beautiful spot by motorhome, Liz has this tip: “The night before the ferry, visitors can park up overnight on the beach around the bay on the way to the ferry to enjoy the views out towards Skye. You might be able to spot seals bobbing amongst the rocks and the cries of the Oyster Catchers as they hunt the shoals of fish. Campers can use the local community toilets for a shower and toilet if camping, which are beautifully clean and open through the night.”

