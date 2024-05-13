The Orangery at Broich House Pic: Angus Bremner

This exclusive use venue features seven bedrooms

The gritty thriller, Payback, which starred Scottish actors Peter Mullan and Morvern Christie, was screened on ITV last year.

In the series, by the makers of Line of Duty, the star, Mullan, plays a gnarly crime boss, and Broich House, near the pretty village of Kippen, was used as the setting for his luxurious home.

According to the house manager, the crew stayed here for three months to film the series, and there have been other shoots here, including one for Apple TV series The Buccaneers.

Hallway at Broich House Pic: Angus Bremner

It’s no surprise that this venue is so popular.

Along a tree-lined gravel driveway, the honey-coloured Georgian building sits in 450 acres, and is surrounded by rhododendrons, in shades ranging from dark crimson to minty white.

The grounds also feature an ancient yew tree, which is a stripling at a mere 800 years old and was planted by the Augustinian Canons that once lived on this site. At this time of year, there are a trillion garden birds busily nesting in its feathery branches, which splay out like the ribs of a whale skeleton. We wished we weren’t too old to attempt to climb its trunk.

If you venture a little further into the grounds, over the Japanese-style bridge, or hashi, and past the vast redwoods, you’ll discover their walled garden. Its lawn is dotted with artworks, including a huge stone walnut, and the Ian Hamilton Finlay-esque sign, like a tombstone on the manicured lawn, that reads; “No bones beneath, just the thoughts of passing gardeners”.

Broich House exterior

In a corner of this space, under cover, there’s a hot tub that’s big enough to bouillabaisse an entire family and there’s also a barbecue, seating area, fridge, food preparation and entertaining space. Apparently, they can organise catered dinners out here, and I can only imagine how magical that would be. We’re happy enough with our bowls of crisps and glasses of cremant. We’re also grateful that there’s a little loo out here, so no hiking back to the house is required.

Inside the building, there are seven bedrooms, each of which are individually designed.

Where to lay our heads? It was so difficult to choose.

There is the boudoir that’s painted in Farrow & Ball shade Arsenic green, with select taxidermy pieces, including a sprightly-looking jay with a pale blue egg in its beak, and bird prints to match the avian theme throughout the building.

Drawing room at Broich House

It features the most incredible bathroom, with a golden roll top bath and walk-in shower. Up in the garret, there are two very cool interjoined rooms, both done out in the style of an Alpine ski chalet, complete with wood cladding and vintage skis.

Another boudoir, with pale fondant pink decor, has perfect light and was once the sewing room for a relative of the house’s owner, Sir James Hutchison, the third baronet of Rossie. You wouldn’t miss a stitch if you sat at this window, which looks down on that yew.

We almost put our suitcases down in every room, but we settle on the biggest, with its powder blue toile wallpaper, white dressing table and love seat. I bet Mullan bagged this one.

Drinkies will be served in the drawing room, with its emerald velvet sofas, fireplace and ornate mirrors.

Apparently, the first Scottish cocktail parties were served in this house and, most likely, in this room. Hutchison’s maternal great-grandfather, Archibald Colville, ran the largest steelworks in Scotland, and his wife Jean would throw these soirees. Fortnum & Mason were assigned to deliver the supplies, and their carriage would arrive on the overnight train from London.

As it was the Roaring Twenties, I’m thinking old fashioneds, sidecars, and bee’s knees.

After a couple of those, I’d be doing the Charleston, all the way up the main staircase, before swinging on the sparkly chandelier.

On our stay, we don’t use their dining room, which has a long table to seat at least a dozen, and cabinets full of china. Instead, we find ourselves in the more casual and contemporary dining space, with its range and sage green kitchen island, or lying down in their book-line snug, with the telly and a mini whisky bar, where there are bottles of Laphroaig and Glenfiddich that may as well have “drink me” scribbled on the labels.

After one of those, we fancy our chances at table tennis, down in the basement games room, where we also unearth an original example of the ancient game that is Ker-Plunk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fun, glamour, comfort, Broich House has it all, with a cherry (or maybe a marble) on top.

I bet Peter Mullan had an absolute ball.