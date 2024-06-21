Eastside Cartshed is a holiday hideaway set on a 3,000-acre sheep farm in the middle of the stunning Pentland Hills.

The cleverly-converted barn is an architectural open plan delight, ingeniously providing everything you need for a comfortable and relaxing stay.

The clean Scandi-inspired interior is flooded with light from huge windows and includes a living room with wood-burning stove, television with Netflix, and window seat. Atop a folded steel staircase there’s a bespoke, hand-crafted kitchen, while the bedroom nook has a comfy double bed with luxurious fresh linen and woollen blankets.

Elsewhere there’s a secret mezzanine snug with carefully-curated selection of books and an immaculate bathroom featuring a rain shower and underfloor heating.

Outside there’s a Finnish-inspired steam sauna yurt in the woodland garden, with a four hour session included in the price. After sizzling in the sauna you can cool off in a spring-water plunge pool, before wrapping up in soft Finnish robes provided.

Take a tour here.

1 . Getting away from it all Eastside Cartshed is nestled in the Pentland Hills Regional Park.

2 . All mod cons You'll find a bespoke, hand-crafted kitchen at the top of a folded steel staircase.

3 . A garden surprise The woodland garden includes a Finnish-inspired steam sauna yurt.