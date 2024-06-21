Eastside Cartshed is a secluded staycation destination just a short drive from Edinburgh.Eastside Cartshed is a secluded staycation destination just a short drive from Edinburgh.
Tour a quirky Pentlands getaway complete with wood-fired Finnish sauna a short drive from Edinburgh

By David Hepburn
Published 21st Jun 2024, 15:12 BST

You don’t have to drive hours from the Central Belt to escape from it all - as this holiday let shows.

Eastside Cartshed is a holiday hideaway set on a 3,000-acre sheep farm in the middle of the stunning Pentland Hills.

The cleverly-converted barn is an architectural open plan delight, ingeniously providing everything you need for a comfortable and relaxing stay.

The clean Scandi-inspired interior is flooded with light from huge windows and includes a living room with wood-burning stove, television with Netflix, and window seat. Atop a folded steel staircase there’s a bespoke, hand-crafted kitchen, while the bedroom nook has a comfy double bed with luxurious fresh linen and woollen blankets.

Elsewhere there’s a secret mezzanine snug with carefully-curated selection of books and an immaculate bathroom featuring a rain shower and underfloor heating.

Outside there’s a Finnish-inspired steam sauna yurt in the woodland garden, with a four hour session included in the price. After sizzling in the sauna you can cool off in a spring-water plunge pool, before wrapping up in soft Finnish robes provided.

Take a tour here.

Eastside Cartshed is nestled in the Pentland Hills Regional Park.

1. Getting away from it all

Eastside Cartshed is nestled in the Pentland Hills Regional Park.

You'll find a bespoke, hand-crafted kitchen at the top of a folded steel staircase.

2. All mod cons

You'll find a bespoke, hand-crafted kitchen at the top of a folded steel staircase.

The woodland garden includes a Finnish-inspired steam sauna yurt.

3. A garden surprise

The woodland garden includes a Finnish-inspired steam sauna yurt.

The inside of the sauna yurt. There's also a spring water plunge pool to brave.

4. It's getting hot in here

The inside of the sauna yurt. There's also a spring water plunge pool to brave.

