Spring is here - and then means more chances, with the longer light in the evenings, to embark on some of the most stunning walks around Scotland.

Here's The Scotsman's pick of the best circular walks ranging from easy to tough in stunning locations around the country.

Distance: 4.25 miles, 2 to 2.5 hours

Grade: Easy/Moderate

North Berwick is situated in one of the prettiest sections of the east coast. A 30-minute train journey from Edinburgh, this is a route accessible to almost everybody. The walk itself takes you through the picturesque town centre towards the coast and the harbour before traversing the beach. Turning away from the coast, you ascend 200m to the top of the Law to take in panoramic views of Edinburgh, Fife and the Pentlands from the summit.

Distance: 2.5 miles, 1 to 2 hours

Grade: Moderate

Following a path which climbs past the viaduct and down to Glenfinnan train station, the walk offers hikers stunning views of the Glenfinnan Viaducthttps://www.scotsman.com/news/environment/harry-potter-fans-cause-traffic-chaos-at-iconic-hogwarts-express-glenfinnan-viaduct-in-the-scottish-highlands-4112745, a striking industrial monument made famous in the Harry Potter films. The views don’t stop there either, with Loch Shiel to the south of the main trail and the striking hills of the Highlands to the north. The walk is mostly easy trails, however it’s very steep in places.

Distance: 2.5 miles, 2 to 3 hours

Grade: Moderate

Less circular and more up and down, this is one of the most beautiful walks in Scotland. Nestled in the Glen Coe valley is the Lost or Hidden Valley, where the MacDonald clan reportedly used to hide their rustled cattle. The walk follows a steep and rocky path with some mild scrambling, so be sure to have the right gear.

Distance: 3.5 miles, 2 hours

Grade: Easy

Exploring the coastline of Mull, this scenic walk takes you through Aros Park past a waterfall and a pretty loch with lilies. Offering beautiful views over Calve Island and the brightly coloured capital of Tobermory, the route is easy and mainly takes you along coastal and woodland paths, which are steep in some places with steps.

Distance: 3.25 miles, 1.5 hours

Grade: Easy

A circular walk taking in the idyllic Bracklinn Falls in Callander. A popular beauty spot, the walk follows a path suitable for all ages, climbing through the trees and forest before descending to a quiet upper glen. There are good views out towards the central belt on the loop back.

Distance: 5 miles, 2.5 to 3 hours

Grade: Easy/Moderate

The Fairy Pools on Skye are some of the clearest and crispest pools and waterfalls in Scotland. This extremely popular walk takes you along a beautiful stream, past several turquoise pools and an underwater arch to the imposing view of Sgurr an Fheadain. The route becomes stonier as it rises more steeply across some of the corries of Skye. There is a clear undulating path and only a few short boggy sections along the way.

Distance: 7 miles, 5 to 6 hours

Grade: Tough

Beginning at the Cairngorm Ski Centre car park, this route is accessible and avoids some of the more spoilt sections of the range. Taking in Cairn Lochan, it offers stunning views of the Cairngorms and the dramatic cliffs of the northern corries. The mountains are regularly covered in snow, so it's worth checking the weather forecast before setting off and take care where the route passes close to the edges of cliffs.

Distance: 10.25 miles, 9 to 10 hours

Grade: Very tough