The Bonnie Wee Bothy has everything you need for a relaxing few days.placeholder image
The Bonnie Wee Bothy has everything you need for a relaxing few days. | www.hostunusual.com

Off Grid Scottish Getaway: Tour the Bonnie Wee Bothy with outdoor bath just 20 miles from Edinburgh

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 31st Oct 2024, 11:02 BST
Updated 1st Nov 2024, 12:37 BST

This is the perfect getaway for a couple looking to get away from modern life for a couple of day.

It may just be a 40 minute drive from the centre of Edinburgh, but the Bonnie Wee Bothy feels like it’s on a different planet.

The eco-lodge is nestled on on a family farm just outside the ancient East Lothian village of East Linton, close to the scenic John Muir Way, and has everything you need to relax.

There’s a comfy living area with wood-burning stove (but no television or wi-fi), a snuggly double bed, a well-equipped kitchen and shower room, with an outdoor bath, seating area and firepit for sublime stargazing.

And there’s no need to leave the dog behind - as well-behaved pets are welcome.

It’s a guilt-free option, as the whole place has been built in the most environmentally friendly way possible, using sustainably-sourced materials including local wood and hemp insulation, while green activities such as creating nutrient-rich compost are on offer to guests.

You can book the Bonnie Wee Bothy at www.hostunusual.com.

Take a tour here:

The gateway to relaxation.

1. Wecome

There's a comfy couch perfect to cuddle up for the evening.

2. Sofa so good

There's no wrong weather for enjoying a hot bath outside.

3. Cleaning up

When it's time to turn in you can be sure of a great night's sleep on the gloriously comfy double bed.

4. Sleep tight

