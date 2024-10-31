It may just be a 40 minute drive from the centre of Edinburgh, but the Bonnie Wee Bothy feels like it’s on a different planet.

The eco-lodge is nestled on on a family farm just outside the ancient East Lothian village of East Linton, close to the scenic John Muir Way, and has everything you need to relax.

There’s a comfy living area with wood-burning stove (but no television or wi-fi), a snuggly double bed, a well-equipped kitchen and shower room, with an outdoor bath, seating area and firepit for sublime stargazing.

And there’s no need to leave the dog behind - as well-behaved pets are welcome.

It’s a guilt-free option, as the whole place has been built in the most environmentally friendly way possible, using sustainably-sourced materials including local wood and hemp insulation, while green activities such as creating nutrient-rich compost are on offer to guests.

You can book the Bonnie Wee Bothy at www.hostunusual.com.

Take a tour here:

