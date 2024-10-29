I went to a tequila tasting in an Edinburgh bar's secret side room

I tried a boozy tasting experience at this destination

I concede that tequila makes you happy, but only in small doses.

Anything more than a couple tips the balance, and I become very unhappy.

Thus, I will be taking it slow on my visit to the Patron Parlour.

It’s like a Russian doll, in that this new antechamber of a bar is slotted inside George Street venue, The Alchemist, which opened last year.

Just head inside, and turn right, to find the space where they are offering tequila tasting sessions every Thursday from 7:30-9pm until November 21.

The evening starts with a classic paloma - tequila, lime juice and grapefruit pop.

Then, there are canapes, which are brought over on a tray that is billowing smoke - don’t call the fire brigade, that’s dry ice. These nibbles - five bites per person - included a mini Cubano sandwich, and a cheese cracker topped with guacamole.

Then our Patron ambassador talks us through the glasses in front of us, which contain measures of Patrón Silver, Reposado and Añejo. We find out about the heart of the weber blue agave plant that they use to make this drink, the two ton volcanic stone tahona wheel that juices them, and the fermenting time.

tequila tasting | Contributed

In between snippets of the story, we sip our tequila, which has tasting notes that range from toasted honey and coconut to caramel and oak.

The session ends with a choice of cocktail from The Alchemist’s menu. These include a Kaffir and Yuzu Margarita and a Pineapple Pavlova topped with toasted meringue foam, but I try the Dios Mio!, which contains Patron Anejo Tequila, Fee Black Walnut, Amaro Averna, Briottet Creme de Banane, honey and oak. The bartender gets his blowtorch out, for this bar’s signature theatrics, and I shrink away from the sparks, as he fills a beaker with smoke. This also contains the formula - I mean, cocktail - which is to be poured onto a giant ice cube.

Dios Mio! | Contributed

It’s a sugary sweet, comforting and wintery drink.

We’re also offered a nip of the new Patron XO Cafe Coffee Liqueur. I suppose vodka can eat its heart out, now that we’re doing tequila espresso martinis.

Anyway, I paced myself at this event, and, thankfully, managed to stay in the tequila-makes-you-happy zone. Very happy.