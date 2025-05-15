Scotland has no lack of amazing accommodation for those looking to holiday in the country - from tiny glamping sites in the Borders to sprawling country house hotels in the Highlands.

Of course it pays to do your research before making that all-important booking, with prices rising in recent years.

Online review sites are particularly popular, giving guests the chance to give instant, publicly-available, feedback - from glowing praise to honest criticism.

One of the biggest of these sites is Tripadvisor, with millions of hotel reviews uploaded every year giving a rating out of five stars.

We’ve taken a look at the site and these are the 11 most highly-rated places to stay in Scotland according to the site’s army of reviewers, from boutique hotels and country house hotels, to guest houses and self catering options.

1 . 24 Royal Terrance Scotland's best-reviewed hotel - with 754 five star ratings out of 909 reviews - is a small boutique hotel located at the foot of Calton Hill in the centre of Edinburgh. 24 Royal Terrace sits on a quiet cobbled street and has 14 stunningly-decorated rooms given a unique flavour by the owners extensive art collection. Before heading to your luxurious bed you can enjoy a dram in the hotel's dedicated whisky bar - the 'Towser's Lounge' has over 200 to try, with tastings most days.

2 . Buccleuch Arms Hotel With 976 perfect five star ratings from 1,159 reviews, the Buccleuch Arms Hotel takes the runner-up spot. Located in the pictureque spa town of Moffat, in Dumfries & Galloway, it is a former 18th-century Georgian coaching inn conveniently close to the A74 motorway. There's a restaurant with award-winning meals using the best local ingredients, pretty grounds and a comfortable lounge with Georgian fireplace to ensure you stay cozy on the coldest of Scottish evenings (while you enjoy a nip of one of their extensive collection of whiskies).

3 . Ocean Mist Leith Hotels don't come much quirkier than the Ocean Mist Leith, offering luxury soundproofed rooms on a boat docked in Edinburgh's trendy Leith area, right next to the Royal Yacht Britannia. There's a sun terrace, bar, free WiFi and a delicious buffet breakfast. It taked the final podium position, with 456 five star ratings from 478 reviews.

4 . No.26 By The Sea Located in Oban, the 'Gateway to the Isles', No.26 By The Sea is right on the town's esplanade, ensuring many of its comfortable rooms have great sea views from their balconies. Guests can enjoy a sun terrace, garden, bar, outdoor fireplace, fitness room, and free parking. There are breakfasts available to suit all tastes - from continental to an amazing full English or Irish. It has received 480 five star ratings from a total of 511 reviews.