Thousands of surfers to join paddle-out to protest over sewage spills

Surfers Against Sewage invites swimmers, surfers and other water users to join a UK-wide paddle-out on Saturday in protest over the number of sewage spillages,​ writes Ryan McDougall

Thousands of swimmers and surfers will paddle out in a protest against sewage this weekend as they accuse Scottish Water of sitting “idly” by.

Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) said data shows there were 23,498 monitored sewage spills in Scotland’s waters in 2024, which happened over 208,377 hours.

This accounts for just 6.7 per cent of the country’s entire sewage network, with the remaining overflows – 93.3 per cent – not monitored by Scottish Water, according to analysis by SAS.

A group of surfers, paddleboarders, and wild swimmers protesting about water quality at Scarborough. This weekend thousands will take to coasts and rivers across the UK to protest about the state of the nation's waterways. PIC: James Hardisty

The charity said that due to Scottish Water only monitoring a small fraction of the sewage network, the actual number of spillages is likely to be far higher than the figures reported.

Protests on Saturday are to take place at Belhaven Bay in Dunbar, East Lothian, at 11am, with two more at Nairn central beach in the Highlands and at Stonehaven beach in Aberdeenshire at 1pm.

SAS is calling for improved transparency and monitoring, arguing the scale of the sewage crisis in Scotland is currently unclear.

Henry Swithinbank, policy and advocacy manager for Surfers Against Sewage, will be paddling out at Belhaven Bay.

He said: “Another year, another summer of swimming and surfing in sewage while Scottish Water sits idly by.

“The public has simply had enough and will be paddling out in their thousands to send a clear message to Government and the polluters: end this sewage scandal now.

“Last year, 23,498 sewage spills poured into Scottish waters for over 208,377 hours. And that’s just from 6.7 per cent of the network. Scottish Water failed to monitor and report on the other 93 per cent of overflows.

“This missing data means the true scale is anyone’s guess, but we’ve given it our best shot. Based on current rates, the real number of sewage discharges could be as high as 364,629.

“Whilst Scottish Water has made welcome steps this year to provide more real-time sewage information, the majority of water users are still in the dark about the state of the Scottish sewage scandal and are at risk of becoming ill when they use the water.

“With the Holyrood election just a year away, politicians in Scotland must finally stop shirking responsibility and get a grip of the Scottish sewage scandal.

“The thousands paddling out across the UK are letting those in power know, loud and clear, that we will not accept another year of risking our health to swim in the sea.”

SAS said a recent poll it carried out found 54 per cent of respondents are worried they will become sick if they swim in UK waters due to poor quality, with only 19 per cent stating that by 2030 they believe they will be able to enjoy the country’s beaches, lakes and rivers without the risk of becoming ill.

The research found 37 per cent said they believe the actions of water suppliers like Scottish Water have negatively impacted their communities, while 68 per cent said they do not trust the Scottish Government in ensuring Scottish Water will improve infrastructure and reduce sewage spills.

Shelley Sim, a sea swimmer from East Lothian who spent time in hospital after swimming in polluted water, said: “I’m joining the paddle-out because sewage doesn’t belong in our seas.

“Clean water is a right, not a luxury. It’s a place of healing and joy and sanctuary for so many people, and it shouldn’t also be a place of fear.

“Coming together is a way for us to make a change, and with so many of us paddling out, the decision-makers will have to take note and hear us.”

Brian Allen, who is organising the Belhaven Bay protest, said: “Belhaven Bay’s glorious mile-long beach is much-loved by the local community, day-trippers, holiday-makers and a huge variety of recreational water users.

“It’s time for better data, transparency and monitoring of sewage discharges in Scotland. We’re demanding that right here.”