Scotland has over 790 islands of varying sizes and populations, from Lewis and Harris (actually one island, despite the name) with it’s population of over 21,000 people, to tiny uninhabited rocks.
Many of us have been to the likes of Arran, Skye and Mull, which attracts tens of thousands of visitors during the summer months.
But if you are looking for a peaceful getaway that’s full of natural beauty, local charm, and a true sense of escape, then the country’s lesser-known islands are where it’s at - offering unforgettable experiences that are easy to reach, simple to explore, and rich in atmosphere.
To make the most of your island adventure, it’s essential to plan ahead - check ferry timetables in advance and book your accommodation before you travel, as these special places can get busy in the summer months.
A little planning goes a long way, ensuring your visit is smooth, enjoyable, and sustainable for both you and the island communities.
It also goes without saying that you should drive with care, give way to locals, and always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code - responsible travel helps protect these special places and ensures a warm welcome for everyone.
VisitScotland has recommended 10 hidden gems for you to discover the joy of sustainable island travel. You can read more here.
1. Gigha
With its white sandy beaches and clear turquoise seas, Gigha offers a tranquil island escape full of natural beauty and charm. This island is known for its community spirit, colourful gardens, and laid-back atmosphere. Why not stay a little longer and experience Gigha at its best? Wake to the sound of the waves, take your time exploring the enchanting Achamore Gardens, or set off on a gentle cycle along winding single-track roads. Savour freshly caught seafood at the waterfront Boathouse restaurant, and watch for seabirds, seals, and spectacular views. | Canva/Getty Images
2. The Slate Islands (Seil, Easdale & Luing)
Just south of Oban, the Slate Islands, Seil, Easdale, and Luing, are easy to reach and explore in one trip, each with its own character and rich slate-quarrying history. Begin your adventure on Seil, connected to the mainland by the Atlantic Bridge. It’s one of Scotland’s most accessible islands, just a short drive from Oban. Stroll around Ellenabeich’s pretty harbour or take a boat trip to see local wildlife or a chance to spot the Corryvreckan Whirlpool. With coastal paths and peaceful beauty, Seil is perfect for a relaxed day out. From Seil, hop on the passenger ferry to Easdale, a tiny, car-free island with white cottages, artist studios, and dramatic coastal views shaped by centuries of slate quarrying. The island hosts the quirky World Stone Skimming Championships each September, but year-round, it offers a quiet retreat with sea views, seabirds and a real sense of timelessness. To continue your island journey, return to Seil and travel south to catch the ferry to Luing. With its low-lying hills, quiet villages, and striking sea views, Luing is a peaceful escape perfect for walking, cycling, or simply soaking up the silence. As you explore, you’ll discover delightful honesty boxes dotted around the island, brimming with fresh baking, local produce, and handmade crafts. Make sure to check out The Atlantic Islands Centre in Cullipool, it offers local history, exhibitions and a cosy café with a view. Many roads here are single track with passing places, so please drive carefully, give way to locals, and help protect these friendly island communities. | Canva/Getty Images
3. Colonsay
Though small in size, Colonsay offers a rich mix of scenery and island life. At low tide, you can even venture across to Oronsay, a tidal island with gorgeous sandy beaches and a peaceful atmosphere. Wander the golden sands of Kiloran Bay, cycle along coastal trails (Colonsay is perfect for leisurely cycling), or explore the island’s fascinating heritage, including Oronsay Priory, one of Scotland’s best-preserved medieval monasteries, complete with its medieval cross. For keen walkers, the Macphies challenge offers a chance to explore many different parts of the island in a single day. When it’s time for a bite to eat, stop by The Pantry or The Colonsay Restaurant & Hotel, where you can savour fresh local produce, including Colonsay’s famous oysters, enjoyed straight from the fisherman or at the restaurant. Sample excellent local craft beers from Colonsay Brewery, or try botanical gins at the Wild Island Distillery, all made with island-grown ingredients. With its friendly community and relaxed pace, Colonsay is a wonderful place to experience authentic island culture. | Canva/Getty Images
4. Jura
Rugged, remote and utterly captivating, Jura is a wild island where deer outnumber people by 30 to 1. It’s a land of dramatic coastlines, quiet lochs and the iconic Paps of Jura, three distinctive mountains that dominate the skyline. Visit the Jura Distillery in Craighouse, take a shoreline walk, or explore hidden beaches and caves. The island also offers incredible wildlife spotting, from golden eagles to seals and red deer. Don't miss the chance to sample Deer Island Scottish Spiced Rum and Lussa Gin, both crafted right here on Jura using local botanicals and a generous island spirit. Despite its untamed feel, Jura is wonderfully accessible for a summer break. | Canva/Getty Images