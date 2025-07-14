2 . The Slate Islands (Seil, Easdale & Luing)

Just south of Oban, the Slate Islands, Seil, Easdale, and Luing, are easy to reach and explore in one trip, each with its own character and rich slate-quarrying history. Begin your adventure on Seil, connected to the mainland by the Atlantic Bridge. It’s one of Scotland’s most accessible islands, just a short drive from Oban. Stroll around Ellenabeich’s pretty harbour or take a boat trip to see local wildlife or a chance to spot the Corryvreckan Whirlpool. With coastal paths and peaceful beauty, Seil is perfect for a relaxed day out. From Seil, hop on the passenger ferry to Easdale, a tiny, car-free island with white cottages, artist studios, and dramatic coastal views shaped by centuries of slate quarrying. The island hosts the quirky World Stone Skimming Championships each September, but year-round, it offers a quiet retreat with sea views, seabirds and a real sense of timelessness. To continue your island journey, return to Seil and travel south to catch the ferry to Luing. With its low-lying hills, quiet villages, and striking sea views, Luing is a peaceful escape perfect for walking, cycling, or simply soaking up the silence. As you explore, you’ll discover delightful honesty boxes dotted around the island, brimming with fresh baking, local produce, and handmade crafts. Make sure to check out The Atlantic Islands Centre in Cullipool, it offers local history, exhibitions and a cosy café with a view. Many roads here are single track with passing places, so please drive carefully, give way to locals, and help protect these friendly island communities. | Canva/Getty Images